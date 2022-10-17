Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick explained why he wasn’t at Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s wedding "I was very happy for Robert and Dana, and I heard it was a really special night." Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft after the Patriots' win over the Browns. AP Photo/David Richard

The Patriots beat the Browns 38-15 on Sunday, with Bailey Zappe orchestrating his second straight win as an NFL starter. New England, now 3-3 on the season, will face the Bears next Monday in Week 7.

The Bruins host the Panthers tonight at 7 p.m. and will be in Ottawa on Tuesday to play the Senators (also at 7 p.m.)

The Celtics open the new regular season on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) against the 76ers at TD Garden.

Bill Belichick on why he wasn’t at Robert Kraft’s wedding: On Friday night, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg were married in New York City. While numerous Patriots greats from past and present were in attendance (including Tom Brady), one name was conspicuously absent: Bill Belichick.

Of course, Belichick was in the midst of preparing his (and Kraft’s) football team for the matchup in Cleveland against the Browns on Sunday.

Asked about the matter, Belichick said he’d spoken to Kraft beforehand.

“Robert and I talked about it a couple times. I was planning to go, but in the end, it was just too much at the end of the week,” said Belichick to “The Greg Hill Show” during his Monday WEEI interview. “We both decided the best thing for me to do was to try to get ready to beat Cleveland. We’ll celebrate at another time.

“I was very happy for Robert and Dana, and I heard it was a really special night,” said Belichick. “Sorry I missed it, but I know it was a great night for him, very happy for him.”

Trivia: The first-round pick that Robert Kraft traded as part of the deal with the Jets in 2000 to acquire Bill Belichick was itself eventually traded to the 49ers. What player did San Francisco select (16th overall) using that pick?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: In his 11-year career, the linebacker made five Pro Bowls as a member of the 49ers and Seahawks.

The former Patriots character coach is out in Houston:

A significant shakeup in Houston: Texans are parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, sources tell ESPN. Houston hired Easterby in 2019 and he had a major voice in the organization. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

Tom Brady was not happy with the Buccaneers offensive line on Sunday: Despite Brady’s message, the Buccaneers lost to the Steelers, 20-18.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

On this day: In 2004, Dave Roberts stole second by the closest of margins in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox trailed the Yankees 3-0 in the series, and — at the time — 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth of the game.

Roberts, who joined the Red Sox at midseason in a trade, was in the game for his specific ability to steal (entering as a pinch-runner after Kevin Millar drew a walk from Hall of Fame Yankees closer Mariano Rivera). Though the Yankees came close, Roberts was able to slide in just before Derek Jeter applied the tag.

Several pitches later, Bill Mueller’s base hit allowed Roberts to triumphantly slide into home with the tying run. The rest, as Boston fans gleefully recall, was history. The greatest comeback in baseball history was on.

The Red Sox went on to win the game 6-4 via David Ortiz walk-off (in what would become a familiar theme), and would eventually rally to win the series. The eventual ending of “The Curse” — the first Red Sox World Series win in 86 years — only happened thanks to Roberts’ clutch steal.

Daily highlight: DeVante Parker showed off his impressive ability to go up and get the ball during the first quarter of the Patriots’ win on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Julian Peterson