Morning Sports Update Sean Payton described why the Patriots are ‘perfect’ for Bailey Zappe "There could be no better place to be undrafted, or a late-round pick, prove your worth, and there will be no politics or whatever relative to you getting on the field." Bill Belichick and Bailey Zappe during the Patriots' win over the Browns. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Bruins defeated the Panthers 5-3 on Tuesday, with Jake DeBrusk adding two goals and a quality assist (see below) in Boston’s third straight win of the new season. Tonight, the Bruins will be in Ottawa to play the Senators at 7 p.m.

Also tonight, the Celtics host the 76ers at 7:30 p.m. to open Boston’s 2022-2023 regular season.

The Patriots, meanwhile, will face the Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday at 8:15 p.m.

Sean Payton on the Patriots’ quarterback situation: With the speculation around the Patriots’ possible quarterback controversy between Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones growing with each day, what does a high-level recent NFL coach think about the situation?

Sean Payton, who left the Saints following the 2021 season, was asked about Zappe and the Patriots during a Monday interview with Colin Cowherd.

Payton said Zappe is a “credit to New England, to Bill [Belichick], to ownership, to the epitome of functionality.”

“It’s the perfect team for a player like Bailey Zappe to be at,” said Payton.

Elaborating on exactly why the Patriots are an ideal place for Zappe, a 2022 fourth-round pick, Payton explained how the Saints used to welcome all of the team’s new players — draft picks from differing rounds, as well as veteran free agent signings — at the start of a new season.

“We would always say, ‘Hey, you guys are here now, and that’s the science and the art of procuring talent,'” he said. “‘How you arrived here will have no bearing on how much you play.'”

“Now, we can say that, but teams double-down on mistakes all the time in our league, and it’s frustrating to watch,” Payton added.

The Patriots, in Payton’s view, set a higher standard by simply playing the best player.

“Bill Belichick is just going to go by what he sees. And so not having had a chance to really evaluate Bailey Zappe other than in the green room and watching him, but if Bill feels like that player gives them the best chance to win, that’s who’s going to play,” Payton said of Belichick’s decision-making process.

The former Super Bowl champion respects how the Patriots have functioned under Belichick.

“There could be no better place to be undrafted, or a late-round pick, prove your worth, and there will be no politics or whatever relative to you getting on the field,” said Payton. “He’s going to play, and we used say, ‘We’re selfish, we want to win.’

Payton also pointed out the reaction that coaching decisions have on players’ collective attitudes.

“Your locker room is empowered when that happens,” Payton said of starting a player based on performance and not draft status. “Conversely, when those players in the locker room feel like you’re playing someone that isn’t necessarily the best or they haven’t seen that relative to someone else on the roster — maybe because you were drafted higher — the opposite can take place.”

Trivia: Before he was a head coach, Sean Payton was (from 2000-2002) the offensive coordinator of the Giants. He helped New York reach Super Bowl XXXV. New York’s defensive coordinator that year would also go on to become a head coach who would reach the Super Bowl (twice). Name that defensive coordinator for the 2000 Giants.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: His first Super Bowl team lost to the Patriots. His second lost to the Seahawks.

On this day: The Red Sox won the American League pennant in 2018, defeating the Astros in five games to advance to the World Series.

Boston finished the American League Championships Series with a 4-1 win over Houston. David Price pitched six scoreless innings, and home runs from J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers (both off of Justin Verlander) paced the Red Sox offense.

Trivia answer: John Fox