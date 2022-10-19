Morning Sports Update Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones reportedly had ‘heated exchange’ at NFL meeting "Don't mess with me." Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft talk prior to a Cowboys-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in 2021. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Celtics opened the 2022-2023 season with a 126-117 win over the 76ers on Tuesday night. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led Boston with 35 points each.

Also on Tuesday, the Bruins lost to the Senators 7-5.

The Patriots, meanwhile, will face the Bears on Monday night at 8:15 p.m.

Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones: During a recent meeting of NFL owners in New York, Robert Kraft and his Cowboys counterpart, Jerry Jones, reportedly had a “heated exchange” prior to a vote on a measure pertaining to commissioner Roger Goodell’s future contract status.

“Don’t f*** with me,” Jones told Kraft, according to ESPN reporters Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr.

“Excuse me,” Kraft said in response.

“Don’t mess with me,” Jones replied.

Still, Jones lost the vote on the motion — which decided whether or not to open negotiations with Goodell on a new deal — by a 31-1 margin (he was reportedly the lone vote against).

Jones has had issues with Goodell’s contract before. In 2017, the last time the 63-year-old commissioner was up for a new deal, the longtime Cowboys owner “impeded” negotiations for a time, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

In response, Jones denied the charge, saying that it was “without any substance at all.”

Later in 2017, another report accused Jones of having threatened Goodell following the six-game suspension of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliot, and also making disparaging comments about Kraft.

Goodell, who eventually agreed to a new contract in 2017, has been commissioner since 2006.

Trivia: Jerry Jones helped the University of Arkansas win the 1964 college football national championship as an offensive lineman. What future Super Bowl-winning coach played on that team’s defensive line?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went on to win back-to-back Super Bowls after having also won a college football national championship as a head coach.

The Celtics reflected on the legacy of Bill Russell:

Legend. Winner. Hero.



Bill Russell was truly one of a kind 💚 pic.twitter.com/4bCG00iEXJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2022

Scott Pioli on what he thinks tying George Halas’s win total means to Bill Belichick:

On this day: In 1966, 18-year-old Bobby Orr made his Bruins debut against 38-year-old Gordie Howe and the Red Wings.

Orr notched an assist and Boston opened the season with a 6-2 win. Unfortunately for Orr — who would score his first goal two games later against the Canadiens — as well as the Bruins, a win would be a rare feat that season. Despite possessing one of the greatest players in NHL history in his rookie season, Boston would win just 17 games and finish sixth.

Orr, in a sign of things to come, would place third on the team in points despite being a defenseman.

“He’ll do, for sure,” said Howe afterward, succinctly summarizing Orr’s abundant potential.

Daily highlight: Former Boston College standout Johnny Gaudreau produced a dazzling wrap-around goal in a 4-3 overtime win for the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Teammate Justin Danforth also produced a highlight-worthy goal, batting the puck out of midair.

Trivia answer: Jimmy Johnson