Don Van Natta Jr. offered more on 'heated exchange' between Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones "I think there is some rivalry there." Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft in 2021.

Tonight, the Bruins face the Ducks at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics will be in Miami to play the Heat at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, the Patriots play the Bears at Gillette Stadium at 8:15 p.m.

More on the Robert Kraft-Jerry Jones exchange: Earlier this week, Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly had a “heated exchange” with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during an NFL owners meeting regarding a measure to begin contract negotiations with league commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Don’t f*** with me,” Jones told Kraft at one point, according to ESPN reporters Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr.

On Wednesday, Van Natta spoke on the “Shan & RJ” show and gave more context about the episode.

“Kraft is not as concerned about that,” Van Natta said of the Goodell contract. “Kraft wasn’t as concerned about it back in 2017, nor was Arthur Blank, who was the chairman of the compensation committee, and so they got into it.

“As I understand it, Kraft was sort of saying, like, ‘Again? We’re dealing with this again?’ And Jerry said to him, ‘Don’t f*** with me,’ and Kraft said ‘Excuse me?’ And then Jerry ended it himself, I guess turned it into a PG rating and sort of said, ‘Don’t mess with me.’

Van Natta also added that he believes there is a rivalry between Kraft and Jones.

“I know that Kraft and Jerry…not only are they the two most powerful owners in the NFL, I think there is some rivalry there,” said Van Natta. “Jerry beat Kraft to the Hall of Fame, that hurt Kraft. Believe me, that hurt Kraft. Jerry won that. And there is a lot of rivalry there, guys. So is it possible that don’t mess with me, don’t f*** with me, there’s some stuff between those guys? Yeah. But the way Jerry is viewing Goodell, I was told last night by people close to Jerry, it’s not personal. They insist it is about the contract and the structure of the new contract.”

Trivia: In his time as Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones has hired two of the three coaches who have won both a college football national championship and a Super Bowl. Can you name all three?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Since he was the answer to yesterday’s trivia, we’ll spot you Jimmy Johnson.

Zach Lowe on the Celtics:

Poor Steven Adams: Derrick Rose’s mistaken pass hit the 29-year-old in the face. Adams’s night improved, however, as he helped the Grizzlies get a win over the Knicks (adding three points and 14 rebounds in the process).

"The ball hurt more than Steven Adams." – BK pic.twitter.com/bJjFEAYc2b — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) October 20, 2022

On this day: In 2004, the Red Sox completed the greatest comeback in playoff baseball history, defeating the Yankees 10-3 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. Boston, having trailed 3-0 in the series just days before, completed the miraculous rally in style at Yankee Stadium.

After decades of falling short against the Yankees, Johnny Damon’s second inning grand slam (and fourth inning two-run home run) helped to ensure that the Red Sox finally got past their longtime rivals in the sweetest of circumstances.

Daily highlight: Rookie Paolo Banchero, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick, threw down a vicious dunk in his NBA debut. The 19-year-old finished his night with 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in what was the most prolific rookie debut since LeBron James in 2003.

Trivia answer: Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Pete Carroll