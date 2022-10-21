Morning Sports Update ‘I heard it’s still going on’: Justin Jones referenced ‘Deflategate’ when asked about Bill Belichick "I heard it’s still going on so we’re going to see." Justin Jones after making a tackle against the Browns in a preseason game earlier in 2022. AP Photo/David Dermer

The Bruins defeated the Ducks 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday. Boston will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Celtics will be in Miami tonight to play the Heat at 7:30 p.m.

Boston College football will face 13th-ranked Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

And the Patriots will face the Bears on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m.) at Gillette Stadium.

Justin Jones’ thoughts on Bill Belichick: While the “Deflategate” controversy has largely faded into NFL history, it apparently remains alive in the mind of Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones.

Asked what he thinks of when he hears the name Bill Belichick by Mark Carman of CHGO Sports ahead of the upcoming matchup against the Patriots, Jones cited the bizarre football-deflation saga.

“Deflated balls,” he replied.

“I heard it’s still going on,” Jones added. “So I’m going to check [the footballs] before we go. I’m so serious. I heard it’s still going on so we’re going to see. I’m for sure checking. I play this game with honesty, you know what I’m saying?”

#Bears DL Justin Jones plans on checking the balls Monday night. Has heard that Deflategate might still be going on. First thing you think of when you hear the name Bill Belichick? “Deflated balls” #ForeverNE #Forevercheaters pic.twitter.com/HtjueyggUo — Mark Carman (@thecarm) October 20, 2022

Jones, 26, was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2018. He signed with the Bears on a two-year deal earlier in 2022.

The Bears will have to upset the odds to beat Belichick and the Patriots. Chicago enters the Week 7 matchup as (currently) 8.5-point underdogs.

Trivia: Justin Jones was selected 84th overall in the 2018 draft. Can you name the 83rd pick that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Selected by the Ravens, he’s now a starting offensive tackle for the Chiefs (and has made three Pro Bowls along the way).

Another look at Linus Ullmark’s game-winning save:

Eduardo Nunez, a Red Sox hero from the 2018 World Series, announced his retirement:

On this day: In 1975, Carlton Fisk willed his walk-off home run fair to win Game 6 of the World Series. The Red Sox, thanks also to a game-tying pinch-hit home run from Bernie Carbo in the eighth inning, had rallied to beat the Reds 7-6.

It was an iconic moment for Fisk, the Red Sox, and baseball, serving as inspiration for generations of Boston fans (including a few fictional ones as well).

Daily highlight: Jonathan Quick made the perfect goal-line save for the Kings on Thursday, though the Penguins still won in dominant fashion, 6-1.

Trivia answer: Orlando Brown Jr.