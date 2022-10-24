Morning Sports Update The Yankees sought inspiration from the 2004 Red Sox prior to ALCS sweep It didn't work. Dave Roberts makes his famous steal in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS, sliding just under Derek Jeter's tag. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Tonight, the Patriots host the Bears at 8:15 p.m. New England (3-3) is looking to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Also tonight, the Celtics will be in Chicago to play the Bulls at 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Bruins face the Stars at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 Yankees are not the 2004 Red Sox: In a bizarre twist, the Yankees recently decided that they needed to harness the power of belief via one of the most famous comebacks in baseball history (in which, as fans will remember, the Yankees were on the losing end).

Down 3-0 in the American League Championship Series to the Astros heading into Sunday’s pivotal Game 4, Yankees director of mental conditioning, Chad Bohling, sent a video of the 2004 Red Sox to New York manager Aaron Boone.

Boone, as he explained prior to the game, sent the video — which included Kevin Millar’s famous “Don’t let us win today” quote — to coaches and players, hoping to inspire them. It chronicled Boston’s unprecedented rally in 2004 from a 3-0 series hole to defeat New York in Game 7 and advance to the World Series (which Boston went on to win for the first time in 86 years).

“We watched that video today,” Boone told reporters. “We sent it out to all our coaches and are getting it out to all of our players. I think [the message is] just the belief that they had. They had confidence. You see Millar, ‘Don’t let us win one.’ Look, we still have time. We’re obviously now as far up against it as you can be and not in a great spot, but you can’t get ahead of yourselves, either.”

ESPN broadcaster Eduardo Perez also FaceTimed David Ortiz in for a chat with Boone prior to first pitch.

Former Yankee and Red Sox pitcher David Cone, now a New York television analyst for the YES Network, acknowledged to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that it was a strange choice.

“I know there are some people in Red Sox Nation laughing right now,” Cone told Hoch. “I understand rallying the troops and the intent. There’s not a lot of examples down 3-0. I think there’s some irony there that’s not to be missed.”

In the end, the attempted inspiration failed as the Yankees lost Game 4 to the Astros anyway. The 6-5 defeat completed the 4-0 series sweep for Houston and eliminated New York from the playoffs.

Trivia: David Ortiz led the Red Sox in hits in the 2004 ALCS with 12. Who was second for Boston in that series (with 11)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was acquired by the Red Sox at the trade deadline that season via the Expos.

More from Boston.com:

Some Patriots roster news ahead of Monday night: Jamie Collins is reportedly getting elevated from the practice squad.

The #Patriots are elevating veteran LB Jamie Collins from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the #Bears, per his agents @DavidCanter and @NessMugrabi. Collins’ first action in his fourth stint in New England. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

The Bruins honored Zdeno Chara over the weekend:

Bryce Harper’s go-ahead home run: Harper helped the Phillies reach the World Series with what proved to be the game-winning two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning. Philadelphia won the game 4-3 and the series 4-1.

On this day: In 2007, the Red Sox routed the Rockies 13-1 in Game 1 of the World Series. It began early with Dustin Pedroia’s lead-off home run, and culminated with a seven-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

With the tone set, Boston went on to sweep Colorado 4-0 for a second championship in four seasons.

Daily highlight: Crystal Dunn, just five months removed from giving birth to her son, scored a dramatic stoppage time winner to send the Portland Thorns to the NWSL Final. Portland’s other goal from the semifinal matchup, scored by Rocky Rodriguez, is also worth a watch.

Trivia answer: Orlando Cabrera