Morning Sports Update Here’s what N’Keal Harry had to say about his return to play the Patriots "Their crowd was rocking tonight so it was good to come in and silence them a little bit." N'Keal Harry makes his first catch in a Bears uniforms against his former team. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots lost to the Bears 33-14 in a surprising and disappointing night for New England. The team falls to 3-4 on the season as a result, and now looks to a Week 8 matchup with the 5-2 Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Celtics also lost on Monday, falling 120-102 to the Bulls.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Stars at 7 p.m.

N’Keal Harry on his return to New England: Obviously, things didn’t work out for 2019 Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry the way that he (or the team) wanted it to.

Harry, 24, spent the first three seasons of his career struggling to find a role in New England before being traded to Chicago in July for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Facing his old team on Monday, Harry made his first catch in a Bears uniform (going for 14 yards). He was immediately treated to a chorus of boos from the Gillette Stadium crowd.

“It was funny. I enjoyed it actually,” he said of the crowd response. “It was just great to be back. Their crowd was rocking tonight so it was good to come in and silence them a little bit. It was definitely different. Coming back to this stadium and coming through the visitor’s side was definitely different.”

But Harry also acknowledged that team competition aside, he was happy to see old friends on the Patriots’ roster.

“It was great. I still have a lot of good relationships with guys in this building,” he said. “Relationships that will last a lifetime. It was good seeing them. Me and those guys went through a lot. Especially guys that came in my class with me. It was just good to see everybody.”

Harry, who spent much of the early part of the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, will now look to become a more regular member of the Bears’ offense ahead of the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys.

Mac Jones’s postgame press conference:

On this day: In 1992, the Patriots lost 19-17 to Bill Belichick’s Browns.

Daily highlight: DeVante Parker made one of the few Patriots highlight-worthy plays from Monday night.

