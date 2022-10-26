Morning Sports Update Mac Jones’ interception vs. Bears appeared to deflect off ESPN SkyCam wire Jaquan Brisker intercepts Mac Jones during the Bears win over the Patriots. Replays later appeared to show that Jones' throw deflected slightly off an ESPN SkyCam wire. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Bruins defeated the Stars 3-1 on Tuesday. Boston will be back on Thursday (7 p.m.) to play the Red Wings at TD Garden.

The Celtics are off until a Friday matchup at home against the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

An interception with a (slight) SkyCam assist: As it turns out, there was more to one of the key plays from the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night than initially appeared to be the case.

Mac Jones, returning from an ankle injury to make the start against Chicago, threw what proved to be a night-ending interception in the second quarter. Jones was pulled from the game after the turnover in favor of backup Bailey Zappe.

But upon further review, it appeared that Jones’ throw on the interception was subtly deflected by a wire for the ESPN SkyCam.

The moment was initially pointed out by a Buffalo Bills fan on Twitter, with Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed also sharing video of what seemed to be the ball striking the wire.

A Bills fan here found that Mac Jones' interception might have hit the SkyCam wire. I slowed the video down as much as possible. Also not sure how much it actually affected things if it did hit the wire, but it's interesting. https://t.co/4MMgfftt6m pic.twitter.com/OLMpgnsmLg — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 25, 2022

Exactly how much the trajectory of the football would’ve changed without hitting the wire — and whether it would’ve still been intercepted — is impossible to fully know.

Yet had officials noticed, it would’ve been a simple ruling, negating the interception.

“If a loose ball in play strikes a video board, guide wire, sky cam, or any other object, the ball will be dead immediately, and the down will be replayed at the previous spot,” notes the NFL rulebook on the subject.

The fact that the play ended in a turnover meant that Bill Belichick couldn’t simply challenge the ruling either (as scores and turnovers are automatically reviewed).

Instead, the onus was on the replay official to call for a booth review.

“If there is not an on-field ruling that the ball struck an object, the Replay Official is empowered to initiate a booth review, even if the event occurs prior to the two-minute warning,” says the rulebook. “If, prior to the two-minute warning, no booth review is initiated by the Replay Official, a coach’s challenge is permitted under the established rules for such a challenge.”

Given the almost imperceptible contact that the football made with the wire, the incident was missed during the actual game.

Trivia: Who was the most recent Red Sox winner of the Cy Young Award?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was a member of the most recent Red Sox World Series winner.

A satisfying one-timer from David Pastrnak: The 26-year-old found the far corner of the net in the Bruins’ win.

On this day: In 2014, the Patriots’ matchup with the Bears went slightly better than it did on Monday. New England won 51-23, with Rob Gronkowski rumbling for a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter to add an exclamation point.

Daily highlight: Benfica’s Rafa Silva executed a clever finish in the 4-3 win over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

WHAT A FINISH RAFA SILVA 👏 pic.twitter.com/P0KPiDib3l — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

Trivia answer: Rick Porcello