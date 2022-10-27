Morning Sports Update Patriots reportedly ‘received calls’ on veteran wide receivers ahead of the NFL trade deadline Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker's names were included in the group. Jakobi Meyers dives for a touchdown during the Patriots' loss to the Bears. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tonight, the Bruins host the Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics will also be at TD Garden, facing the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Patriots face the Jets at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m.

Patriots wide receivers linked to trade possibility: Ahead of the NFL trade deadline — set for Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET — the Patriots are reportedly exploring potential deals involving the team’s plethora of wide receivers.

Given that 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton has returned from his early season injury and has already displayed an ability to contribute to the offense, New England might feel comfortable parting with another receiver.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the Patriots have “received calls” on all of the veteran players at the position.

Trade deadline coming Nov. 1. I’m told the Patriots have received calls on all of their veteran WRs: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne. Agholor may be most likely to go, but contract (portion of his $9M base would go with him) could complicate things. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 26, 2022

While previous trade rumors have mentioned wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker’s names were absent. Now, however, it appears that teams’ interest in New England’s receiving corps has expanded.

The Patriots, currently 3-4, head to New York this weekend for a critical test against the 5-2 Jets. Whether or not New England decides to move one of the team’s receivers (or make a deal at another position) remains to be seen.

Trivia: Who was the only kicker to win NFL MVP?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played during a strike-shortened season.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s press conference from Wednesday: There was a common refrain to his responses about quarterbacks.

On this day: In 2004, the Red Sox broke “The Curse” by completing a four-game sweep of the Cardinals to win the World Series for the first time in 86 years.

Boston’s 3-0 win in Game 4 was the culmination of a miraculous playoff run following the legendary American League Championship Series comeback against the Yankees.

Johnny Damon set the tone instantly by leading off the game with a home run. Trot Nixon’s third inning double plated two more runs, and that was all the offense the Red Sox needed.

Derek Lowe, who began the postseason in the bullpen after struggling through much of the 2004 regular season, pitched seven scoreless innings to win the clinching game in his third consecutive playoff series.

And Keith Foulke, entering the game for yet another clutch appearance, closed out the Cardinals to deliver Boston’s championship dream.

Daily highlight: Former Celtic Jeff Green finished off a nice move from the Nuggets in the Wednesday night win over the Lakers.

Getting Bizzy with it 🍿 pic.twitter.com/e6pbXC50L6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 27, 2022

Trivia answer: Mark Moseley