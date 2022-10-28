Morning Sports Update ‘I don’t think I was treated right’: Dave Dombrowski on getting fired by the Red Sox in 2019 "It hurt." Dave Dombrowski talks on his phone before a Phillies game against the Marlins in Sept. 2022. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Bruins defeated the Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday. Brad Marchand made his season debut, scoring twice and adding an assist.

Tonight, the Bruins will be in Columbus to play the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Also tonight, the Celtics host the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday (1 p.m.), the Patriots play the Jets at MetLife Stadium in a pivotal AFC East matchup.

Dave Dombrowski referenced the end of his Red Sox tenure: Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski reflected on the recent part of his baseball journey in an interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Dombrowski, 66, joined Philadelphia in Dec. 2020 a little over a year after he had been fired from his previous job in a similar role with the Red Sox.

During his Boston tenure, Dombrowski oversaw three consecutive Red Sox division winners, culminating with the 2018 World Series win.

Yet just 10 months later, he was fired as Boston slumped to a third place finish. Still, given the overall success of the team in that time, Dombrowski admitted feeling “hurt” by the circumstances of his exit.

“I don’t think I was treated right,” Dombrowski told Nightengale. “It hurt. It didn’t end the way I hoped or was handled.”

Of course, the Phillies are perfectly content at the moment with how things worked out for Dombrowski.

Phillies owner John Middleton, referencing Red Sox principal owner John Henry (also the owner of Boston Globe Media Partners), expressed his gratitude.

“I still don’t have any idea why John Henry fired him,” said Middleton. “I really don’t understand it. But I’m grateful he did. We wouldn’t have Dave Dombrowski and we wouldn’t be in the World Series.”

Trivia: Can you name every player who has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in a single season for the Patriots during the Bill Belichick era?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Five running backs have done it. The years: 2001, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2016.

Bruins trade: Along with another win on Thursday, the Bruins also made a trade. Boston sent forward Jack Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg.

Don Sweeney on Jack Studnicka: More from the Bruins general manager after the trade.

🎥 Don Sweeney on Jack Studnicka: "He’s a great kid, he works awfully hard. I wish him nothing but the best, he’s a super kid and we are grateful for all the time we got to spend with him as a Boston Bruin." pic.twitter.com/S2QntFojV4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2022

On this day: In 2007, the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Rockies to win the World Series.

It was a dominant display from start to finish for Boston. Dustin Pedroia hit a home run in the team’s first at-bat of the series in Game 1 (leading to a 14-1 rout), and Jonathan Papelbon fittingly closed it out in Game 4 with a strikeout.

The Red Sox won the game 4-3 — the difference being a Bobby Kielty pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning — to win a second championship in the 21st century.

Daily highlight: Charlie Coyle came directly off the bench and onto the scoresheet with a nice weave through the Detroit defense.

Trivia answer: Antowain Smith, Corey Dillon, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Stevan Ridley, LeGarrette Blount.