Morning Sports Update ‘We just want to execute better’: Mac Jones shared his thoughts on the Patriots’ offense "I’m just going to continue to be a relentless competitor, and hopefully everybody can see that." Mac Jones during the second half of Patriots-Jets in Week 8. AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Tonight, the Bruins face the Penguins in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics will be in Cleveland to play the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots host the Colts at 1 p.m.

Mac Jones on the Patriots offense: Though the Patriots managed to escape with a win against the Jets on Sunday, it was far from the most dominant performance for New England’s offense.

Mac Jones, making his first full start since before his ankle injury earlier this season, posted an unimpressive day, throwing for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Despite that, the Patriots improved to 4-4 ahead of a Week 9 matchup with the Colts on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview on Monday with WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” Jones admitted he was “pretty relieved” after seeing the flag thrown by officials following what initially appeared to be an interception that the Jets ran back for the touchdown.

The result of the play ended up being a roughing the passer call on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, negating the pick-six.

But for Jones, resilience and toughness are traits that he tries to instill in his personal habits. An example, he explained, was how the young quarterback responds after getting hit during a game.

His approach? Try to pop right back up.

“I think regardless I’m always going to try and get up quick, and that’s a big part of health and safety,” Jones said, referring to the league’s system of using ATC spotters to help identify possible concussion symptoms in players who sustained big hits. “I try to just [get up], it’s almost like a routine: You get up and jog back to the huddle and you get the personnel and call the play, so I just try to stick to that. Whether you get hit or don’t get hit, it’s kind of the same process. If there’s a big play, you run up to the ball and get up there and get the personnel and call the play, then do it again.

“Obviously you don’t want to get hit a lot, but we have to do better and we will,” Jones said of pass protection. “The guys up front have done a good job all year, so I’m not worried about it at all. There are things that I can do to help with the whole situation, and we have a great offensive line. I’m not worried about those guys at all.”

The 24-year-old also explained how he dealt with missing games while still trying to help the team.

“I think just trying to be the best leader I can be and help whoever I could help when I was out,” he said. “I’m going to continue to do that. I feel really good with where we’re at.”

Still, Jones acknowledged that the offense’s performance has been far from ideal so far in the 2022 season.

“I think it hasn’t been a smooth sail, which is sometimes a good thing,” Jones said. “A lot of people want it to be a smooth sail, sometimes you’ve got to look underneath the cover here and see, ‘All right, we’re doing some really good things and we’ve just gotta keep doing that. Eventually, the results will really start showing. I’m just going to continue to be a relentless competitor, and hopefully everybody can see that. They’ve done a great job being relentless.

Through eight games, the Patriots are 17th in the NFL in points scored, and 23rd in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Jones knows the offense has to step it up, and that it comes down to a simple concept.

“We want to play better on the offense, but when you look at it, we’re giving effort, we’re playing for each other, we just want to execute better,” he said. “And we know we can do that.”

Trivia: One of several distinctions Mac Jones won at the college level was the Manning Award, given each year to the best collegiate quarterback (as judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee). The award was established in 2004. Who was its first winner?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a first-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2005 NFL Draft.

On this day: In 1938, the incredible story of Seabiscuit reached its zenith as the underdog thoroughbred racehorse defeated Triple Crown winner War Admiral in one of the most anticipated match races in history.

An estimated audience of 40 million tuned into the radio broadcast around the world, including President Franklin Roosevelt, who paused official White House business to listen.

The match race was the culmination of a prolonged buildup, stoking both interest and hype for the eventual duel. By defeating War Admiral — the very picture of establishment horse racing power — Seabiscuit took another stride toward becoming one of the most popular racehorses in history.

Daily highlight: U.S. tennis player Taylor Fritz eventually defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters in a match that included this fast-paced back and forth.

Trivia answer: Matt Leinart