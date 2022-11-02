Morning Sports Update Travis Kelce explained why he lists the Patriots among his biggest rivals "A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans." Travis Kelce playing against the Patriots in 2020. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Bruins rallied from a 5-2 deficit to defeat the Penguins 6-5 in overtime on Tuesday. It was a heavyweight matchup of two of the best teams in the NHL right now, and Boston’s comeback win is yet another positive sign at the start of the new season.

Hampus Lindholm went coast-to-coast to score the game-winner:

Also on Tuesday night, the Phillies defeated the Astros 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series. Philadelphia now leads Houston two games to one. Former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber crushed a towering home run, one of five hit by the Phillies in the game.

Tonight, the Celtics will be in Cleveland to face the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots host the Colts at 1 p.m.

Travis Kelce on Patriots fans: One of the NFL’s premier tight ends singled out Patriots fans for criticism during a recent episode of his podcast.

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end, was asked about who he views as the biggest rivals in his career. The 33-year-old, who co-hosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, initially listed AFC West opponents: the Broncos and Raiders.

Kelce then added one more name to the list: the Patriots.

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots,” said Kelce. Though he said he doesn’t mind the frequent (negative) comparisons with former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Kelce specified what his problem with New England fans has been.

“I’m mad at them calling out my mom in the stands,” he said. “Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me, not my mom. Like when mom’s leaving the stadium, she’s getting heckled, you know, that’s just f****** low blows, man.

“A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans,” Kelce added.

Kelce is 4-1 against the Patriots during regular season games in his NFL career (spent entirely with the Chiefs). He is 0-2 against New England in the postseason. In games that were specifically played at Gillette Stadium, Kelce has a 2-2 record across both regular season and playoff games.

Trivia: Tony Gonzalez is first all-time in receiving yards for tight ends in NFL history (15,127). Antonio Gates is third with 11,841. Who is second on that list?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Drafted in 2003, he spent the first 16 seasons of his career with one team before playing a single year for the Raiders. He retired in Jan. 2021.

Adrian Wojnarowski on the Nets potentially hiring Ime Udoka:

Jabrill Peppers on playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots:

On this day: In 2014, Tom Brady and the Patriots overwhelmed Peyton Manning’s Broncos in a 43-21 win.

Brady passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns, targeting four different New England receivers at least 10 times. Rob Gronkowski led Patriots pass catchers with nine receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Bill Belichick’s defense intercepted Manning twice and held Denver to an unimpressive 0-4 on fourth down attempts.

Daily highlight: Virginia advanced to the ACC conference tournament semifinals with a 1-0 win over Louisville. The game-winning goal came from Taryn Tkachuk’s skillful finish.

Taryn Tkachuk with the moves and the score!

Watch UVA vs Louisville in the #ACCFH quarterfinals live on the ACC Network

🔗 https://t.co/OQ5Q3Z1ZhS pic.twitter.com/vXGfxjuNAz — Virginia Field Hockey (@UVAFieldHockey) November 1, 2022

Trivia answer: Jason Witten