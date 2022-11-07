Morning Sports Update Nets reportedly urged by ‘strong voices’ to reconsider possibility of hiring Ime Udoka Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension with the Celtics. Ime Udoka during the Celtics-Nets playoff series earlier in 2022. AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Patriots beat the Colts 26-3 on Sunday, improving the team’s record to 5-4. New England heads into the bye week on a high note, though a vital AFC East matchup with the Jets looms in Week 11.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Blues at 7 p.m.

Also tonight, the Celtics face the Grizzlies at 9 p.m. in Memphis.

Nets’ owner urged to reconsider hiring Ime Udoka: After the Nets fired head coach Steve Nash, suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka quickly emerged as the frontrunner to replace him.

Udoka, currently on a season-long suspension for violation of team policies, was tabbed as the likely next Brooklyn coach by NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Yet according to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets might be rethinking the original decision about Udoka.

According to Stein, “strong voices” have urged Nets governor Joe Tsai to look elsewhere in his search for a Nash replacement. This, as Stein noted, is due to the “considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.”

League sources say there have been some "strong voices" urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets' intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash's successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.



More to come: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 7, 2022

Currently 4-6, Brooklyn has been mired in crisis since the end of last season.

The Nets recently suspended Kyrie Irving after he initially failed to apologize for posting — and condemn the content of — an antisemitic video he shared on his Twitter.

Earlier in the Nets’ offseason, the team’s other star, Kevin Durant, requested a trade. Eventually, the sides were able to resolve their dispute and Durant remained in Brooklyn.

Trivia: Tom Brady ranks first in the NFL in all-time passing yards. Four other active quarterbacks also fall in the top-20 of all-time regular season passing yards. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two in the NFC, two in the AFC (both of whom are no longer starters, but did start games earlier this season).

Rex Ryan, a week after picking the Jets over the Patriots, dressed up as Bill Belichick:

Leominster native Noah Gray helped the Chiefs get a comeback win on Sunday night:

On this day: In 1987, Larry Bird scored 47 points and nailed multiple clutch shots as the Celtics defeated the Washington Bullets, 140-139 in overtime. Dennis Johnson added 17 assists, and Danny Ainge scored 28 while contributing 12 assists of his own.

Bird initially hit what he thought was a dagger three-pointer in the fourth quarter, but it was erased by a K.C. Jones timeout call just before the shot was the taken.

It didn’t matter, as Bird went on to hit another running 3-pointer to win it for Boston.

Daily highlight: Jonathan Jones’s punt block from Sunday

Trivia answer: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco.