Morning Sports Update Tom Brady said he still watches the Patriots ‘every week,’ credited ‘amazing coach’ Bill Belichick "Believe me, all those years with him in my ear, I can hear that as if he were just right next to me." Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in 2018. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 109-106 on Monday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 39 points.

The Bruins also won on Monday, defeating the Blues 3-1.

Tom Brady’s thoughts on Bill Belichick: After Tom Brady crossed the 100,000 passing yards milestone over the weekend (a figure that includes playoffs), his former coach had nothing but complimentary things to say about the now-Buccaneers quarterback.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom, and a real credit to everything about him,” Belichick said during his Monday interview with “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI. “His longevity, his accuracy, consistency, just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. That’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and I’m real happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and that’s just an amazing stat.”

On Monday night, Brady was asked about Belichick during an episode of his weekly “Let’s Go” podcast. When co-host Jim Gray played Belichick’s soundbite, Brady had an immediate response.

“I can hear that as if I’m sitting next to him,” he said. “Believe me, all those years with him in my ear, I can hear that as if he were just right next to me.”

Brady was asked if Belichick’s voice will always be in his head.

“Yeah,” the former Patriots quarterback replied. “We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world. I know he’s a great competitor, what an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win. He’s just done it year in and year out.”

With Belichick now officially second on the all-time wins list for coaches, Brady affirmed his confidence that his former coach will one day overtake Don Shula for the top spot.

“The fact that he’s 22 wins away from an amazing milestone, I have no doubt he’s going to get it,” said Brady.

Brady also made an interesting admission, claiming that he still watches “every” Patriots game.

“I just watch that team every week, and I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top.”

Trivia: Don Shula’s first game as Dolphins head coach came against the Boston Patriots in Sept. 1970. The Patriots won, 27-14. Can you name the two starting quarterbacks from that game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One is a now in the Hall of Fame. The other was an AFL All-Star in 1969 who had begun his career with the Jets.

An excellent sequence from the Celtics’ Monday win:

turning defense into offense pic.twitter.com/ik6TVFIPAV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2022

Maine women’s basketball won its season opener with 0.4 seconds remaining:

Bornemann cashes in on the inbounds play and Maine leads, 60-58, with 0.4 left!#BlackBearNation | #AEHoops pic.twitter.com/ic8gvKppLB — Maine Women's Basketball (@BlackBearsWBB) November 8, 2022

On this day: In 1993, Bill Belichick made the first of what has now been several major quarterback decisions during his career as an NFL head coach.

Then the coach of the Browns, Belichick decided to cut Ohio native Bernie Kosar. Only 30 at the time, and just weeks removed from signing a new contract, Kosar’s release was met with largely negative reaction from Browns fans.

Unfortunately for Belichick, the move didn’t help Cleveland in the short term. The Browns, then 5-3, went 2-6 the rest of the way to finish 7-9. That said, Cleveland went 11-5 the next season, Belichick’s best with the Browns.

Kosar has said that his relationship with Belichick remains positive, and that while the end was not what he’d imagined, he enjoyed much of his time playing for him. In addition, Kosar was quickly picked up by the Cowboys to be Troy Aikman’s backup. Dallas went on to win the Super Bowl that season, giving Kosar a championship ring.

Daily highlight: College basketball is back, and so are buzzer-beaters. Belmont freshman Cade Tyson finished his first collegiate game by nailing a three-pointer to beat Ohio, 70-69.

Trivia answer: Bob Griese and Mike Taliaferro