Morning Sports Update Chaim Bloom: Report of Red Sox pursuing a Xander Bogaerts replacement ‘overblown’ "I wouldn’t read too much into that." Xander Bogaerts during Oct. 2022. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics host the Pistons tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Bruins play the Flames at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

Chaim Bloom’s response: After Xander Bogaerts opted out of his Red Sox contract earlier this week (making him a free agent this offseason), Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom insisted that the shortstop remained the team’s “first choice” as a priority.

Shortly afterward, however, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Red Sox might be planning for a future without Bogaerts.

“According to sources, the Red Sox have started reaching out to some teams regarding the availability of their second basemen, hoping to figure out Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston,” wrote Feinsand.

He quoted an unnamed source who claimed that it “doesn’t seem like they’re going to spend big on a shortstop.”

During a media availability at the general managers meetings in California on Tuesday, Bloom pushed back on the notion that the team is already bracing for a Bogaerts departure.

“I would say that individual report is overblown,” Bloom explained, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “We’re looking into a lot of different guys right now. Some of whom, obviously, intersect with our shortstop situation. Some of whom don’t. I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

Bloom admitted that Boston has examined what might happen if the longtime shortstop leaves for another team. Part of the plan is expected to involve moving Trevor Story back to shortstop (where he played prior to signing with the Red Sox last offseason), or possibly using utility player Kiké Hernández at the position.

“We talked about it internally. It’s not something we wanted to think about but we might have to think about it,” he said. “We feel good about both [Story and Hernández] being able to play there so I think it allows us to look at different options to add impact to the club.”

Baseball’s GM meetings run from Nov. 9 through Nov. 11, with free agency set to formally begin on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Trivia: Only three Red Sox players have recorded seasons with at least 10 triples since 2000. Can you name all three?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One did it in his first year with the Red Sox (2002) after signing as a free agent. Another did it three years removed from winning back-to-back American League batting titles. The third did it the same year he set a new team record for stolen bases (with 70).

More from Boston.com:

Mic’d up sights and sounds from the Patriots’ win over the Colts:

The latest update on Josh Allen: The Bills lead the AFC East at 6-2, but the Jets and Dolphins are right behind at 6-3 (with the Patriots at 5-4).

From @GMFB: #Bills QB Josh Allen is dealing with a sprained right elbow, sources say, a UCL injury that will limit him this week. While it’s no sure thing that Allen plays vs the #Vikings, belief is it’s an injury he can manage moving forward. How he responds this week is key. pic.twitter.com/86HQb0Kdzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

On this day: In 1986, the Patriots trailed the winless Colts 14-3 in the second quarter. New England responded to the momentary crisis by scoring 27 unanswered points in an eventual 30-21 win.

Daily highlight: Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood had a tough night in a 5-1 loss to the Jets, but he did come up with one of the more unorthodox saves of the season.

Have you ever seen a puck parrot before? 🦜 pic.twitter.com/DqSx0GEVV3 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 9, 2022

Trivia answer: Johnny Damon, Nomar Garciaparra, Jacoby Ellsbury