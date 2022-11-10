Morning Sports Update David Andrews said he never received an apology after a blindside hit caused his first concussion "He decided to do what he wanted to do, so it is what it is." David Andrews on the ground after the blindside hit from Mike Pennel in Week 7. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Celtics defeated the Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Flames at 7 p.m.

David Andrews discussed his recent concussion: During the Patriots’ Week 7 loss to the Bears, team captain and starting center David Andrews sustained his first concussion.

It happened in the fourth quarter after an interception by Bailey Zappe. As Andrews ran downfield to tackle Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith, he was blindsided by Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel.

Andrews was helped off the field and exited the game. He was quickly diagnosed with a concussion. Afterward, the hit was even condemned by Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who said that Pennel was “totally in the wrong.”

Given the league’s concussion protocol, Andrews missed practice for two weeks, as well as multiple games.

According to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Andrews said that he never received an apology from Pennel.

“It is what it is. It’s a violent game,” Andrews said to Daniels. “He decided to do what he wanted to do, so it is what it is.”

Though he’s missed time due to injuries and health concerns before, Andrews acknowledged that the implications of dealing with a concussion was different.

“I’ve never had one,” he said. “It was new to me. The symptoms stuff was new to me. Our concussion doctor went to Georgia though, so he’s a good guy in my book. It’s different because it’s sometimes hard to tell how you feel versus a shoulder, ankle or knee [injury]. It was just very different.

“It’s definitely weird. It affects everyone differently, which is kind of the weird thing,” Andrews added. “Knees and shoulders and ankles are very easy to say, ‘this is what I feel. Doing this hurts or doing that hurts.’ The concussion stuff kind of affects everyone differently and symptoms are all different. I learned a lot.”

The 30-year-old returned to practice on Wednesday as the Patriots head into the team’s bye week. New England will face the Jets in Week 11.

Trivia: In David Andrews’ final year at the University of Georgia (the 2014 season), he helped block for three future NFL running backs. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two were first-round picks (2015, 2018), while one was selected by an AFC North team in the second round in 2018.

Jayson Tatum had an impact on both ends of the floor:

This man really can do it all 👀



JT showed why he's a dual threat in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/h5Zv7JYvBB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2022

Bill Belichick walked through some of the highlights from the Patriots’ win:

On this day: In 2001, Boston College was on the precipice of a huge upset against No. 1 ranked Miami. Down 12-7 with 32 seconds remaining, the Eagles had the ball at the Miami 10-yard line.

Unfortunately for Boston College fans, that was as close as they would get. An unlucky deflection on Brian St. Pierre’s pass attempt landed in the arms of Miami defensive lineman Matt Walters.

After Walters lumbered downfield for a few yards, he was caught by teammate Ed Reed. The future Hall of Famer (both at a college and professional level) took the ball in his hands from Walters and managed to weave his way through frantic tackle attempts.

When it was over, Reed had his second defensive score of the season, and the Hurricanes had an 18-7 win in what would eventually become an undefeated National Championship season.

1️⃣9️⃣ years ago today, @TwentyER pulled off one of the craziest plays in @CanesFootball history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5LTDe7xQF7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 11, 2020

Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown threw it down after cutting his way past the Detroit defense.

Trivia answer: Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel