Morning Sports Update Jim Montgomery discussed Charlie McAvoy’s goal-scoring return, Bruins’ hot start "It just seems like for whatever reason, the stars are falling in line here." Jim Montgomery during a Bruins game in October. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Bruins defeated the Flames 3-1 on Thursday night, maintaining the team’s perfect 8-0-0 record on home ice so far this season.

Charlie McAvoy scored on his season debut to cap a nice sequence from Boston:

Tonight, the Celtics host the Nuggets at 7 p.m.

The Patriots are on a bye this week, and will resume next Sunday (Nov. 20) with a pivotal Week 11 matchup against the Jets.

Jim Montgomery on Charlie McAvoy, Bruins’ start to the season: The Bruins tied a team record for the longest home winning streak to start a new season on Thursday with the win over the Flames.

Just as Brad Marchand had done in his return in October, McAvoy made the difference as a goal-scorer in his first game back with the team.

“I think it’s just great, isn’t it?” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “It just seems like for whatever reason, the stars are falling in line here.”

Asked about McAvoy’s play, Montgomery — formerly an assistant with the Blues before coming to Boston in June — quipped that “It’s a lot more fun coaching with him than against him.”

He followed up by explaining exactly what he saw from McAvoy that he liked.

“Just his skating, his ability to make reads, how many pucks he kept alive in the offensive zone, pinching pucks on walls and then carrying them down and making possession plays.”

On the other end of the ice, Montgomery credited Linus Ullmark’s play in net as one reason why he doesn’t get stressed when the other team has the puck.

“I think I’m just really spoiled. I’m very calm behind the bench when the puck’s in our end,” he explained. “I have a lot of confidence in our [penalty kill]. I have a lot of confidence in our [defensive] zone coverage, and I have a lot of confidence in Ullmark. I mean he’s just looked so calm and poised. He’s seeing the puck at such a high level that as a coach you sit there and you see how confidence he is, and it gives you confidence.”

"He's fun to watch. It's a lot more fun coaching with him than against him." — Coach Montgomery on the return of Charlie McAvoy pic.twitter.com/60l4RjxnVr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 11, 2022

Trivia: Only five members of the 2011 Bruins are still active in the NHL. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Three play for Boston. One plays for Calgary. The other plays for Dallas.

On this day: In 1987, Roger Clemens won his second consecutive Cy Young Award after going 20-9 with a 2.97 ERA. The 24-year-old threw 18 complete games with seven shutouts.

And in other Boston sports news, Larry Bird’s 42 points helped the Celtics top the Pacers, 120-106. The Bruins, meanwhile, defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2. Cam Neely tallied a first-period goal.

Daily highlight: Jerami Grant helped the Trail Blazers top the Pelicans on Thursday with a decisive drive and dunk.

Trivia answer: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Milan Lucic, Tyler Seguin.