Morning Sports Update Adrian Wojnarowski explained why he thinks Joe Mazzulla will become the Celtics’ ‘long-term coach’ Wojnarowski on Udoka: "For all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston." Joe Mazzulla during the Celtics' win over the Hawks on Nov. 16. AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Celtics cruised by the Hawks 126-101 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points, though he was one of seven Celtics to reach double-digit totals.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Flyers at 7 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots play the Jets at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

The latest on the Celtics’ coaching situation: The Celtics have the best record in the NBA through 15 games at 12-3. It’s an accomplishment for interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who arrived in his role after the team handed down a season-long suspension of Ime Udoka in September.

Udoka’s long-term status with Boston remains uncertain. He was suspended by the team for “violations” of Celtics policies, reportedly due to a “consensual, intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of the franchise’s staff.” However, additional reports noted that Udoka had also been accused of “making unwanted comments” toward the woman, triggering an internal investigation by the team.

Udoka was also recently linked to the vacant Nets head coaching job, but Brooklyn ultimately hired assistant coach Jacque Vaughn for the role.

Speaking during an ESPN interview on Wednesday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski predicted that Mazzulla will be the Celtics’ full-time head coach soon, though the current circumstances with Udoka may cause a delay.

“Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics, except for one thing: Ime Udoka is technically still the head coach of the Boston Celtics on suspension,” Wojnarowski said. “But for all intents and purposes, [Udoka] has coached his last game in Boston. This is uncharted territory, certainly.”

Pointing out that Mazzulla has so far done a good job of navigating coaching a team in uncertain circumstances, Wojnarowski said he believes the interim label might still linger until the end of the current season.

“There is every indication that [with] Joe Mazzulla, that interim status will eventually leave and he’ll be on a long-term deal as Celtics coach,” he said. “But it may not be until after the season.”

Trivia: Though Jayson Tatum set a Celtics record for three-point attempts last season, he does not hold the team record for most three-pointers made in a single season. Can you name the player who does hold that record?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was the last pick of the 2011 NBA draft.

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down an issue he’s seen in the Patriots offense:

Another day, another Payton Pritchard buzzer-beater: Pritchard sprinted down the court and nailed a three-pointer right before halftime.

PP QUICK STRIKE 🏹 pic.twitter.com/LrSj4w4Orz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2022

The upcoming Bills game: The National Weather Service is predicting “a significant lake effect snow event” over the next few days in which Buffalo “will receive the most intense and prolonged snowfall.”

The storm, which is currently projected to deliver 36-48 inches of snow around the Buffalo area, could cause the Bills’ Sunday game against the Browns to be moved:

It's not out of the question that the Browns-Bills game could be moved to a different location due to impending snowstorm. NFL is monitoring the storm, in contact with both teams and local officials, and says it can make a decision as late as Friday if needed. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 17, 2022

On this day: In 1985, the Patriots rallied to defeat the Seahawks 20-13 for a sixth win in a row. Steve Grogan threw for two touchdowns, and the Patriots defense recorded three interceptions and five sacks (two of which came from Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett).

Daily highlight: Trevon Brazile wound up and delivered one of the dunks of the college basketball season in a win against North Dakota State on Wednesday.

DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE BY TREVON BRAZILE 😤 @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/fUzqSSEoAq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2022

Trivia answer: Isaiah Thomas