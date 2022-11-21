Morning Sports Update Here’s what Bill Belichick had to say about Trent Brown, ‘negative plays’ of Patriots’ offense "Penalties and negative plays, we have to do a better job of eliminating those." Bill Belichick and Mac Jones during the Patriots' win over the Jets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots scored a 10-3 win over the Jets on Sunday thanks to Marcus Jones’s last-second punt return for a touchdown. New England is now 6-4 heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Vikings.

Tonight, the Bruins are in Florida to play the Panthers at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Celtics play the Bulls in Chicago at 8 p.m.

Bill Belichick’s thoughts a day after the Patriots’ win: In the end, the Patriots emerged with a vital win against the Jets in Sunday’s AFC East matchup.

Still, it was hardly a performance to be remembered by the New England offense. Quarterback Mac Jones was sacked six times by the New York pass rush as the Patriots struggled to put together consistent drives.

Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the offense during his weekly interview with “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI.

“In general I thought that we had decent production in the passing game when we were able to throw the ball,” Belichick said on Monday morning, “but we had too many plays where we were under pressure and then there were too many plays where we were in long yardage situations. So even though we completed [passes], it didn’t really have a chance to stay on the field. Penalties and negative plays, we have to do a better job of eliminating those.”

One of the subplots of the game was the offensive line. On top of injuries to David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn, New England also dealt with the mysterious benching of left tackle Trent Brown.

Called a “coaching decision” by Belichick after the game, Brown was not included in the starting lineup. When he did enter the game after Wynn’s injury, Brown allowed a pair of sacks in a forgettable performance.

When exactly did Belichick make his “coaching decision” regarding Brown?

“It doesn’t really matter,” he replied when asked during the interview.

As for Andrews, who reportedly faces a season-ending thigh injury, Belichick said the team is still unsure.

“Well we’ll have to see how it goes. Players haven’t gotten in yet. They’ll be in later this morning, so we’ll see where things are at that point,” Belichick said of the evaluation of Andrews.

Regarding the team’s play-calling — a subject that has been a point of attention since the offseason — Belichick said the team has identified problem areas, but simply hasn’t yet been able to apply that in a positive way.

“We just have to do a a better job of things that we’re doing and we’ve identified what those are,” said Belichick. “We just have to do a better job of performing those. But yeah, always trying to look to improve however we can, and we’ll continue to do that as we go through.”

Trivia: Marcus Jones’s touchdown punt return was the first in the final minute of a tie game in the NFL since 2010. Who was the last player to do it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He currently plays for the Ravens.

More from Boston.com:

The New York Post’s back page following Sunday’s matchup:

The final back page: Loss to Pats was hex-tra painful for Jets https://t.co/8sKaPos3oR pic.twitter.com/HWaLaicfqC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 21, 2022

And here’s the New York Daily News’ back page:

On this day: In 1976, the Patriots defeated the Jets 38-24 thanks to 10 New York turnovers. Joe Namath, facing New England for what would prove to be the final time in his career, threw five interceptions (losing a fumble as well). Jets coach Lou Holtz summarized his team’s dismal display.

“We beat ourselves today,” Holtz said afterward, “as decisively as I’ve ever seen any team beat itself.”

For the Patriots, Steve Grogan threw three touchdown passes and running back Don Calhoun rushed for 109 yards. Future Hall of Fame cornerback Mike Haynes made three interceptions, and strong safety Prentice McCray scored two touchdowns on interception returns of his own.

Daily highlight: Another look at Jones’s electric game-winner from Sunday.

Trivia answer: DeSean Jackson