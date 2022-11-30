Morning Sports Update ‘The respect for him has grown’: Jakobi Meyers discussed Mac Jones’s perseverance "He’s with us, so we roll with him." Mac Jones at Patriots practice on Nov. 29. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A pair of Taylor Hall goals proved to be the difference for the Bruins in a 3-1 win against the Lightning on Tuesday. Boston extended its undefeated start at home this season to 13-0-0, an NHL record.

In international sports news, the United States men’s soccer team defeated Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Christian Pulisic scored the goal, but was injured in the process (and was subbed out at halftime).

🇺🇸 ¡¡G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L de @USMNT!! 🇺🇸



🥺 @cpulisic_10 rompió el cero tras una ENOOOOOORME jugada de #USA



😭 ¡Dejó todo en la cancha e ilusiona a toda una nación!#ElMundialLoEsTodo #IRNvsUSA pic.twitter.com/rycLGpLVlE — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 29, 2022

The US will play the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Pulisic told teammate Weston McKennie that he will be “ready” for kickoff.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Heat at 7:30 p.m.

Jakobi Meyers on Mac Jones: After a promising rookie season in which helped the Patriots return to the playoffs, Mac Jones has had a much more difficult second campaign in New England.

Yet despite the challenges — and possibly because of them — Jones has remained a popular figure in the Patriots’ locker room.

Jakobi Meyers, speaking earlier this week to Patriots reporters, explained why when asked if he thinks the quarterback’s leadership style has changed.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily just change, but the fact that it wasn’t as easy for him this year,” said Meyers. “I feel like he had a rough patch and people looked down on him for a second. But he stayed the same. Guys all the way through the locker room, we still respect him. Just seeing that resiliency to him, the respect for him has grown.”

Meyers was later asked if he meant people outside the Patriots’ locker room when he said Jones had been “looked down on” during his earlier struggles.

“Oh yeah, externally,” Meyers replied. “We love our guy. He’s with us, so we roll with him.”

The Patriots face the Bills on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m.

Trivia: The last time a US soccer team played the Netherlands in a FIFA tournament was in 2019, when the women’s team defeated the Dutch 2-0 in the World Cup final. Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal for the US. Can you name the second American goal-scorer?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: She once played for the Boston Breakers, and now plays for OL Reign.

Taylor Hall’s second goal was the result of a well-worked Nick Foligno assist:

US players celebrating with Christian Pulisic after Tuesday’s crucial win:

the hotel was ROWDY when we got back 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/xa5lBnDWO2 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 30, 2022

On this day: In 2005, the Bruins completed a team-altering blockbuster trade, sending Joe Thornton to the Sharks in exchange for Wayne Primeau, Brad Stuart and Marco Sturm.

Daily highlight: Marcus Rashford scored two goals in England’s 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday. The first came on a majestic free kick, which he dedicated to the memory of a friend.

Trivia answer: Rose Lavelle