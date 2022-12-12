Morning Sports Update Here’s how the AFC playoff picture looks ahead of the Patriots-Cardinals matchup A win would move New England into a wild-card spot (for now). The Patriots offense huddles during the matchup against the Bills on Dec. 1. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 3-1 on Sunday, with a pair of third period goals proving to be the difference. Boston will be back at TD Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m.) for a matchup against the Islanders.

Also on Sunday, the Pride completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Buffalo Beauts in Premier Hockey Federation regular season action, notching a thrilling 7-5 win.

The Celtics face the Clippers this evening at 10:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

The Patriots and the AFC playoff chase: The Patriots (6-6) face the Cardinals (4-8) tonight in Arizona at 8:15 p.m.

It’s a pivotal matchup for New England, currently on a two-game losing streak.

After the dust settled on Sunday’s games — which included losses by both the Jets and Dolphins — here’s how the current AFC playoff standings look:

Buffalo Bills (10-3) AFC East leader Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) AFC West leader Baltimore Ravens (9-4) AFC North leader Tennessee Titans (7-6) AFC South leader Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Wild-card Miami Dolphins (8-5) Wild-card Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) Wild-card New York Jets (7-6) New England Patriots (6-6)

As seven teams make the playoff in each conference, it means that the Patriots (and Jets) are currently outside of being either a division leader or one of the three wild-card berths.

Should the Patriots defeat the Cardinals, it would move the team’s record to 7-6. And because New England is 2-0 against the Jets this season, and would hold a one-game conference record edge over the Chargers, a victory over Arizona would vault Bill Belichick’s team into the final playoff spot.

Of course, that could change again the following week (when the Patriots play the Raiders), but the Monday night game against the Cardinals provides an opportunity to leapfrog multiple opponents in the standings.

In all, the Patriots have five games remaining in the regular season, including a closing trio of match-ups against the Bengals and Dolphins (at home) and the Bills on the road. The current odds on New England making the playoffs stand at 25 percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s analysis (and increase to 39 percent should the Patriots win on Monday). The odds of a possible Patriots Super Bowl are unsurprisingly much longer, hovering around 125:1.

Trivia: What is the most recent team to lose at least six games in the NFL regular season and still win the Super Bowl?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It was a team that beat the Patriots in the playoffs during that particular Super Bowl run.

J.D. Davison capped a thrilling sequence with a thunderous dunk: Davison’s moment was a highlight for Maine in an eventual defeat on Sunday.

On this day: In 1982, a surprise snowstorm blanketed southern New England. And because the storm had been preceded by warmer conditions and rain, it meant that the snow sat on a layer of ice.

All of this rendered the crucial Patriots-Dolphins AFC East battle the Sunday after the storm a wintry mess. Neither team could sustain anything on offense, and the game remained scoreless into the fourth quarter.

When the Patriots moved the ball back into field goal range — both kickers had already traded missed field goals — New England called a timeout after the drive stalled. Patriots head coach Ron Meyer beckoned for the team’s secret weapon, and on came Mark Henderson driving a John Deere 314.

Henderson, 24, was on a work-release program from UCI-Norfolk prison as a convicted burglar.

“My stepfather got me a job with the maintenance crew,” Henderson explained years later. “We had a meeting before the game, and nobody wanted to run the tractor. I knew I was the low man, obviously, so I volunteered. At the end of the day, everybody wished they had volunteered.”

The rest became a piece of iconic Patriots history: Henderson initially drove onto the field making it look as if he was simply plowing the yardage lines to help the officiating. But as he got near the Patriots’ team huddle, he veered around and dusted off the space where New England would kick the field goal from.

Though Patriots kicker John Smith disputed how much Henderson’s work actually helped, the impromptu “snow plow” work became a legendary moment in New England football lore.

Smith made the 33-yard field goal, much to the chagrin of a “bewildered” Dolphins head coach Don Shula, who later said that “if I had it all to do over again, I would’ve run off the sideline and thrown myself in front of that tractor.”

The Patriot won the game 3-0, and went on to make the playoffs partly as a result of Henderson’s heroics.

Daily highlight: Patrick Mahomes made a touchdown happen with this unorthodox no-look pass to Jerick McKinnon.

Trivia answer: 2012 Ravens