Morning Sports Update Red Sox reportedly among teams that ‘look like potential options’ for Dansby Swanson Swanson helped Atlanta win the World Series in 2021. Dansby Swanson during the 2022 NLDS. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Celtics defeated the Lakers 122-118 in overtime on Tuesday despite blowing a 20-point lead. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 44 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

The Bruins also won on Tuesday, beating the Islanders 4-3 in a shootout after overtime could not separate the two teams. Jake DeBrusk (who had two goals in regulation) and David Pastrnak each scored in the shootout:

In international sports news, Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 to advance to the World Cup final (set for Sunday at 10 a.m. ET). France and Morocco meet today (2 p.m. ET) to decide the other finalist.

The Red Sox and Dansby Swanson: With Xander Bogaerts’s free agent departure to the Padres on an 11-year contract worth $280 million, the Red Sox are left to try and pick up the pieces with what remains of the available offseason options.

Those options became even more limited when reports emerged that fellow free agent shortstop Carlos Correa had agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants.

As a result, Boston could now turn its attention to Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, the only remaining major free agent at the position.

The Red Sox are in a group of teams that “look like potential options” for the 29-year-old Swanson, according to New York Post MLB reporter Jon Heyman. The Cubs, Dodgers and Twins are also included as possible suitors, Heyman added.

Dansby Swanson looks to be in excellent shape coming off his breakout season. Cubs are in on him, and at least the Dodgers, Twins, Red Sox look like potential options. Probably others, too. Terrific snd clutch player. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2022

A .255 career hitter, Swanson produced an All-Star season in 2022. He played in all 162 regular season games for Atlanta, batting .277 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs.

Boston has a built-in potential replacement for Bogaerts at shortstop in Trevor Story, signed prior to the 2022 season. Story, 30, played shortstop for the first six years of his career as a member of the Rockies prior to signing with the Red Sox (where he played second base this past season).

Still, it could take a while before Swanson makes his choice. Swansby’s free agent decision “is not believed to be imminent, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Trivia: Dansby Swanson was the first overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. Who did the Red Sox select in the first round (seventh overall) that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for the Royals and Yankees in 2022.

Josh Uche is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week: Uche notched three sacks in the Patriots’ win over the Cardinals.

Inside the Patriots’ locker room following the Monday night win:

Here are the reported details on Carlos Correa’s contract with the Giants:

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2022

On this day: In 1968, Bobby Orr scored his first NHL hat-trick in a 10-5 win over the Black Hawks. Fans showered the Boston Garden ice with hats after Orr notched his third goal 10 minutes into the second period.

Tom Fitzgerald of The Boston Globe noted in his recap that the traditional tossing of hats onto the ice was “a nice gesture,” but its impact was “only a symbolic one for Orr.”

“Bobby never wears a hat,” Fitzgerald quipped. Still, it was a glimpse of both Orr and the Bruins’ rising power. Boston, led by its young superstar, was beginning to find the gear that would propel them to the pinnacle of the NHL in the years to come.

Daily highlight: Up 2-0 and looking to close out the game, Lionel Messi wove some vintage magic for Argentina in Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal win over Croatia. The 35-year-old spun away from his defender and set up Julian Alvarez for the finish.

Here’s one more look at the whole sequence of Messi’s brilliance:

by far the best video i’ve ever taken #messi pic.twitter.com/vJglh088Dr — Connor Kalopsis (@ConnorKalopsis) December 13, 2022

Trivia answer: Andrew Benintendi