Morning Sports Update Julian Edelman had a blunt reaction to the disastrous final play in the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders "What are we doing?" Julian Edelman during a halftime ceremony in 2021. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Patriots suffered a truly stunning loss on Sunday, falling 30-24 to the Raiders on a crazy final play. Former Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones ran the ball back for a walk-off touchdown after New England wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’s disastrous attempt to lateral the ball on the last play of regulation.

Jones’s score came at the end of a back-and-forth game that included controversy, multiple comebacks, and some uncharacteristically bad situational football from Bill Belichick’s team. The defeat sends the 7-7 Patriots back to eighth place (just outside a playoff spot) in the current AFC standings.

In international news, Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Kylian Mbappe and France on penalty kicks to win the World Cup after a thrilling final ended 3-3 after extra time. It was a crowning achievement for Messi (coming despite Mbappe’s hat-trick), with arguably the greatest player in soccer history finally adding its signature trophy to his collection.

Advertisement:

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Celtics lost to the Magic 95-92, and the Pride were defeated 6-4 by the Whale in a Premier Hockey Federation regular season matchup.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Panthers at 7 p.m.

Julian Edelman’s reaction to the Patriots’ loss: Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was on-hand at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

Obviously, the game ended in unbelievable circumstances, with New England losing on the final play.

Afterward, Edelman had a single-word tweet to provide an understated summary of what had just transpired:

Wow — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 19, 2022

He quickly followed up with a more emotional reaction, posting a video in which he asked a simple question.

(Note: Edelman used profanity in the video).

“What the f*** are we doing? What are we doing?” said Edelman before throwing his Red Sox hat in frustration.

Edelman predicted a Patriots win earlier in the week, but was left stunned like every other New England fan in the aftermath of the loss.

Still, the retired Patriot stayed after the game to check in with both his former coach and a few former teammates as they grappled with the defeat.

Trivia: Argentina have now won the World Cup three times. Can you name the other countries that have won the men’s edition of the tournament at least three times?

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: There are three nations that are already in this exclusive club.

More from Boston.com:

Highlights from arguably the greatest World Cup final ever:

Buenos Aires native Andrés Cantor’s call of Argentina winning the World Cup: Cantor’s emotions poured out in an iconic call of Gonzalo Montiel’s decisive penalty kick.

Argentina native Andres Cantor on the call after they won the World Cup



CHILLS 👏pic.twitter.com/wxaR24kTkO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2022

On this day: In 2010, Patriots right guard Dan Connolly almost pulled off the impossible, running a kickoff back 71 yards in an eventual 31-27 win over the Packers. Connolly got to Green Bay’s four-yard line before finally being tackled.

A memorable game.

An even more memorable kick return.

Watch 313-pound @Patriots OL Dan Connolly RUMBLE.



📺: #GBvsNE (2010) re-airs TONIGHT at 8PM ET on @NBCSN pic.twitter.com/30CediGCdo — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2020

Daily highlight: The teamwork in this Titans interception was exceptional.

Trivia answer: Brazil, Germany, and Italy