Morning Sports Update Red Sox, Rafael Devers reportedly ‘galaxies apart’ in contract negotiations "We will probably, I think, go beyond reason to try to get this done," said Chaim Bloom of Devers. Rafael Devers playing for the Red Sox in 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Bruins defeated the Panthers 7-3 on Monday, with Patrice Bergeron scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

The Celtics will be back in action tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. in a home matchup against the Pacers.

And the Patriots are preparing for a Saturday game against the Bengals at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox: With the free agent departure of Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox fans are already dreading the next possibility of a star player leaving Boston.

Rafael Devers, the 26-year-old third baseman who has become a critical piece of the team’s roster, is in a similar place to where Bogaerts was a year ago. His contract is set to expire after the 2023 season.

Though it’s still far too early to know if the Red Sox will be able to work out a new deal with Devers, a recent report appears ominous.

According to ESPN’s Joon Lee, history could repeat itself with the two-time All-Star. Just as negotiations failed with Bogaerts before he became a free agent (and signed with the Padres), Devers does not appear to be on the verge of signing an extension.

Citing multiple sources, Lee wrote that Devers and the Red Sox are “galaxies apart” in current negotiations.

“The current expectation from Devers and his camp is that the third baseman will be a free agent at the end of 2023, given the current state of contract talks,” Lee explained.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom shared his own perspective with Lee, declaring Boston’s intent to keep its superstar.

“We will probably, I think, go beyond reason to try to get this done,” Bloom told Lee. “Hopefully we can get this done. There are always going to be limitations, like people can just put something plain out of reach. Some people love to bet on themselves and I hope he hits 63 homers if he does that.”

Trivia: According to ESPN Stats & Info, Rafael Devers is one of only five players in Red Sox history to record multiple seasons of at least 25 home runs and 40 doubles. Can you name the other four players in team history to achieve this feat?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One of these players played his entire career in the 20th century. Two of them played (for multiple teams) in both the 20th and 21st centuries. The fourth has played exclusively in the 21st century (also for multiple teams).

Derek Forbort lent a hand in the Bruins’ defense: The 30-year-old defenseman helped out after Linus Ullmark made multiple saves in quick succession.

A highlight from Monday Night Football’s Manningcast:

Gumby was really drinking this through his eye 😂 pic.twitter.com/KBR2Xu9SVt — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2022

On this day: In 2016, Isaiah Thomas scored 44 points (then a career high) in a 112-109 overtime Celtics win against the Grizzlies. Thomas went 7-for-10 from three-point range as Boston rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to get the win.

Daily highlight: Connor Clifton chased his own rebound before scoring the opener in Monday’s Bruins win.

Cliffy Hockey checks in ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ivghOb3eLu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2022

Trivia answer: Ted Williams, Nomar Garciaparra, David Ortiz, Mookie Betts