Morning Sports Update The Patriots shared messages of support for Damar Hamlin "Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family." Bills players gathered in prayer on the sideline for teammate Damar Hamlin. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was indefinitely postponed after Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after being transferred to UC Medical Center for testing and treatment, according to a Bills statement:

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Earlier on Monday, the Bruins and Penguins met at Fenway Park for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins rallied for a 2-1 win.

On Tuesday night, the Celtics will face the Thunder in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m.

Patriots show support for Damar Hamlin: The Patriots joined a chorus of sports teams, players, and fans to share messages of support for Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

Advertisement:

The Patriots’ team account tweeted this message:

Our thoughts are with @HamlinIsland as well as the entire @BuffaloBills organization ❤️💙 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2023

Patriots players also weighed in:

We with you too🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/4bZHtv8ijw — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. 🙏 — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for #3🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 3, 2023

WORST PART ABOUT THIS GAME! LORD WE NEED YOU TO KEEP DAMAR HERE! PLEASE IN JESUS NAME! — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for D ham 🙏🏽🤞🏾 — Josh Uche 🧠🇳🇬 (@_Uche35) January 3, 2023

Praying fervently for Damar Hamlin, his family, loved ones, teammates, coaches, and entire NFL family. God’s purpose is perfect 🙏🏾 — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) January 3, 2023

Prayers to Damar Hamlin and family/loved ones 🙏🏾 — Trent Brown (@Trent) January 3, 2023

More from Boston.com:

Ryan Clark discussing Damar Hamlin: The ESPN analyst (and former NFL player) shared some emotional thoughts.

"This isn't about a football player, this is about a human."@Realrclark25 spent time with @notthefakeSVP to offer support to Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/fJT80Nz7kV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2023

If you missed it: Here’s the drone footage of flying through Fenway Park for the Winter Classic.

Daily highlight: Donovan Mitchell scored 71 on Monday night (along with 11 assists) in a 145-134 win over the Bulls. After the game, Mitchell said he (and the entire Cavaliers organization) were among those praying for Damar Hamlin.