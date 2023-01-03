The Patriots shared messages of support for Damar Hamlin

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was indefinitely postponed after Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.
Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after being transferred to UC Medical Center for testing and treatment, according to a Bills statement:
Earlier on Monday, the Bruins and Penguins met at Fenway Park for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins rallied for a 2-1 win.
On Tuesday night, the Celtics will face the Thunder in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m.
Patriots show support for Damar Hamlin: The Patriots joined a chorus of sports teams, players, and fans to share messages of support for Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on Monday night.
The Patriots’ team account tweeted this message:
Patriots players also weighed in:
More from Boston.com:
Ryan Clark discussing Damar Hamlin: The ESPN analyst (and former NFL player) shared some emotional thoughts.
If you missed it: Here’s the drone footage of flying through Fenway Park for the Winter Classic.
Daily highlight: Donovan Mitchell scored 71 on Monday night (along with 11 assists) in a 145-134 win over the Bulls. After the game, Mitchell said he (and the entire Cavaliers organization) were among those praying for Damar Hamlin.
