Morning Sports Update Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. Robert Kraft prior to a Patriots-Raiders game in December. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition.

Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

As of Wednesday morning, the Patriots and Bills are still scheduled to play in Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Celtics were blown out by the Thunder 150-117 on Tuesday. Boston will play the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

And the Bruins will also be back on Thursday (10:30 p.m.), facing the Kings in Los Angeles.

Robert Kraft among those to donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity: Amid the outpouring of support for Hamlin as he remains in critical condition at UC Medical Center, the fundraiser for his “Chasing M Foundation” — which originally began as a holiday toy drive — has seen millions in donations.

As for Wednesday morning, the Go Fund Me page held a total of more than $6 million in donations, way beyond the initial goal of $2,500.

Numerous NFL and sports figures are represented on the list of donors, including Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels, as well as both Jason and Devin McCourty.

The second biggest contribution came from Robert Kraft, who donated $18,003 on behalf of the Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Kraft selected the number 18 for its religious meaning, and the number three for its ties to Hamlin himself (as its the number he wears for the Bills).

Robert Kraft and the Patriots add $18,003.



Within the Jewish faith, 18 is “chai” and signifies life. The “3” is Damar Hamlin’s number.



Beautiful gesture. https://t.co/drdrCaCiC6 pic.twitter.com/UOJPwTphRO — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 4, 2023

As Reiss also pointed out, several current Patriots — Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer, and Myles Bryant (along with McCourty) — have also pitched in donations of their own.

NFL update from Tuesday: The league said that the Bills-Bengals game “will not be resumed this week.”

On this day: In 2000, Bill Belichick abruptly quit as head coach of the New York Jets (“HC of the NYJ“). In a bizarre press conference — taking place less than a day after he was named as Bill Parcells’ successor — the future New England coach said that uncertainty at the ownership level had led him to immediately step down.

It began a public standoff between the Patriots and Jets in what was simply the latest version of the off-field rivalry between the two AFC East teams. It ended with Belichick heading to the Patriots in exchange for draft pick compensation. Since then, the Patriots have been to nine Super Bowls.

Daily highlight: Brazilian forward Rodrygo scored the Copa del Rey winner for Real Madrid on Tuesday by cutting his way through the Cacereno defense.

His celebration was an homage to the legendary Pele: