Morning Sports Update NFL insider predicts Patriots will bring back Jakobi Meyers The former undrafted free agent has become the team's leading receiver. Jakobi Meyers talking to reporters one day after the Patriots' 2022 season came to an end. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Celtics defeated the Bulls 107-99 behind Jayson Tatum’s 32-point performance on Monday. Boston will face the Pelicans at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins are off until Thursday, when the Kraken will be at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

Also on Monday, Georgia won its second consecutive college football national championship, clobbering TCU 65-7.

The possible future of Jakobi Meyers: With the Patriots season over, free agency looms for several of the team’s players. This is the case for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who led New England in receiving yards (804) and touchdown receptions (six).

The 26-year-old, originally an undrafted free agent, could not command a decent price on the open market.

For now, Meyers is focused on simply getting some rest.

“Honestly, I haven’t even really gotten to that point yet,” Meyers told reporters on Monday when asked about where he might want to end up. “I’ve been kind of hurt all year, you know, so I’m just more so just excited to get healthy, get a little rest, see my family. That’s probably the biggest thing. Just go back to my family. After that I’ll probably figure out what’s next for me.”

Would the Patriots bring him back? It would seem a logical move, especially if there’s an offseason emphasis placed on helping quarterback Mac Jones.

ESPN insider Field Yates predicated that New England will indeed re-sign Meyers in a piece breaking down the upcoming priorities of non-playoff teams around the NFL.

“Meyers has been one of the Patriots’ best recent player development stories, as he has emerged into an extremely consistent player,” wrote Yates. “He has the ability to be a steady No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, which could run a bill of $10-plus million per year.”

NFL free agency officially begins on March 15 at 4 p.m.

Trivia: George became only the fourth team since 1990 to win back-to-back college football national championships. Can you name the other three?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was from the Big 12 in the 1990s, one was from the Pac 10 in the 2000s, and the third was from the SEC in the 2010s.

Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo: A week after suffering cardiac arrest during a football game, the Bills defensive back returned to Buffalo. He shared a message thanking everyone who has supported him.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾



Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.



The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.



Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

The NWSL’s response: Following the release of a joint investigative report from both the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSLPA in December, the league announced a sweeping reaction on Monday. Four former coaches were permanently banned, along with a series of other bans, suspensions and major fines.

The investigation was the result of a 2021 piece from The Athletic that detailed systemic failures in addressing sexual harassment and coercion.

Click below for more information: — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) January 9, 2023

On this day: In 2004, the Patriots and Titans played the coldest playoff game in team history, with the kickoff temperature hovering around four degrees.

The Patriots won the game 17-14 behind the familiar formula of defense and a late Adam Vinatieri field goal.

Daily highlight: Jayson Tatum found Al Horford for a clutch three-pointer to help seal the Celtics’ win on Monday.

CLUTCH AL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NB5NmsB6wp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 10, 2023

Trivia answer: Nebraska, USC, Alabama