Morning Sports Update The Red Sox are reportedly deferring $75 million of Rafael Devers’s contract, will pay through 2043 Boston is reportedly deferring $75 million. Rafael Devers smiles at the press conference announcing his contract extension. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

The Celtics defeated the Pelicans 125-113 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown posted 41 points and 12 rebounds.

Boston will play the Nets in Brooklyn tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins will also be in action tonight, playing the Kraken at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Rafael Devers’s new deal reportedly includes deferred money: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox officially agreed to a 10-year contract extension on Wednesday, ensuring that the 26-year-old will stay in Boston for the foreseeable future.

The full terms of the deal include the 2023 season, meaning that the Boston will reportedly pay Devers $331 million over 11 seasons. However, the Red Sox won’t actually pay the entire amount in the span of the contract.

Instead, according to the Associated Press, the team will defer $7.5 million per season of the extension, paying it to Devers 10 years after it was earned in biannual installments of $3.75 million on Feb. 1 and Nov. 30.

In other words, the Red Sox will pay Devers the $75 million in deferred money until 2043, when he’s 46 years old.

Deferred money is not a new concept in professional sports contracts. Most famously, the Mets are paying former outfielder Bobby Bonilla $1.19 million annually until 2035 (when Bonilla will be 72).

Boston is actually still paying outfielder Manny Ramirez, who was signed as a free agent in 2000. The Red Sox will pay Ramirez more than $2 million per year until 2026.

Trivia: If Rafael Devers plays out his new contract, he will be in his 17th season with the team in 2033. Only six players have played at least 15 seasons with the Red Sox in team history. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One played on the 1946 Red Sox, three played on the 1975 Red Sox, and the other two played on the 2004 Red Sox.

More from Boston.com:

Jaylen Brown’s night: On a night when he topped 40 points, the Celtics’ star had the confidence to take (and make) a deep three.

JAYLEN BROWN ON A DIFFERENT LEVEL TONIGHT 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Q1icF40qcb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2023

On this day: In 1969, Joe Namath led the Jets to a stunning upset of Don Shula’s Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Though the Colts were favored by more than two touchdowns heading into the third edition of the NFL-AFL matchup, Namath famously guaranteed a win.

Executing an intelligent game plan, Namath beat Baltimore blitzes with quick passes, and was content to the hand the ball off in the entire fourth quarter as New York fought to keep its lead. The game ended with a 16-7 Jets win, the first by an AFL team in the increasingly popular event. It remains the only time the Jets have ever played in the Super Bowl.

Daily highlight: Connor McDavid helped the Oilers to a 6-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday thanks partly to this gem of a goal.

Trivia answer: Carl Yastrzemski (23), Dwight Evans (19), Ted Williams (19), Tim Wakefield (17), Jim Rice (16), and Jason Varitek (15)