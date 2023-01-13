Morning Sports Update Jerod Mayo, Panthers reportedly still have ‘mutual interest’ in head coaching interview The Patriots announced an intention to keep Mayo "with the team long-term" on Thursday. Jerod Mayo in 2022. Mark Stockwell/Boston Globe

The Celtics defeated the Nets 109-98 on Thursday. Boston will play the Hornets on Saturday in Charlotte at 7 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the Bruins lost to the Kraken 3-0, marking the team’s first home loss in regulation this season. The Bruins will be back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a high-profile matchup against the Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

The Pride are set to play home games at Warrior Arena for the first time since November this weekend. Boston will play the Buffalo Beauts on Saturday at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Jerod Mayo and the Panthers: The Patriots formally announced on Thursday evening that not only was a search starting for a new offensive coordinator, but that the team had “begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term.”

Mayo, 36, has been on New England’s staff for four seasons. In that time, he’s emerged as a talented and respected member of the Patriots’ coaching staff. Attempting to keep him would be a sensible move from Bill Belichick.

Yet as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explained on Thursday night, Mayo might still explore options elsewhere.

According to Breer, Mayo and the Panthers “still have mutual interest” in setting up an interview for Carolina’s vacant head coaching position. The initial reports of the Panthers’ efforts to speak with Mayo about the role emerged on Thursday prior to the Patriots’ announcement.

One thing to add on the Patriots’ announcement tonight: the Panthers have been working on getting Jerod Mayo in to interview for their HC job early next week. That interview hasn’t been called off yet.



There’s still mutual interest in making that happen. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2023

Mayo might end up staying in New England in any case, as Boston Herald Patriots reporter Karen Guregian noted that while “some details” between the two sides are still to be worked out, a possible deal was “getting closer.”

It’s not the first time Mayo has received interest from other NFL teams. Over the past two years, he’s interviewed with the Eagles, Broncos, and Raiders about head coaching jobs.

While the Browns asked for permission to interview Mayo for their vacant defensive coordinator role, he won’t interview for the job, per multiple reports.

Trivia: Jerod Mayo won the 2008 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was still an active player (starting 12 games) in the 2022 season.

More from Boston.com:

Andrew Farrell’s contract extension: The Revolution announced that defender Andrew Farrell, the team’s all-time leader in games played, has signed a contract extension for the 2023 season. The deal also includes two option years for 2024 and 2025.

10 years and counting @_88AF! — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) January 13, 2023

From last week: If you missed it, here’s a look at NFL Films’ profile of former Patriots assistant coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears.

“A coach is a teacher.”



After a combined 59 seasons, Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears retire as @Patriots royalty who touched the lives of hundreds of players.#NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/3csQPHkK8q — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 6, 2023

On this day: In 2019, the Patriots defeated the Chargers 41-28 at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Divisional Playoff Round. Tom Brady completed 34 of 44 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown, while James White recorded 15 receptions and Julian Edelman totaled 151 receiving yards.

It remains the team’s most recent home playoff win.

Daily highlight: Marcus Smart found Robert Williams with the no-look pass during the Celtics’ win on Thursday night.

Tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game makes you wonder how did he make this pass 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7yUkeNAyHc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 13, 2023

Trivia answer: Matt Ryan