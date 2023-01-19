Morning Sports Update Red Sox reportedly agree to minor league deal with Raimel Tapia Tapia played for the Blue Jays in 2022. Raimel Tapia playing for the Blue Jays in Sept. 2022. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Bruins defeated the Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday, and will stay in New York to play the Rangers tonight at 7 p.m.

The Celtics host the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a rematch of last season’s finals.

Raimel Tapia and the Red Sox: The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with another outfielder.

Raimel Tapia, a 28-year-old who played for the Blue Jays in 2022, has reached a deal with the Red Sox on a minor league contract, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The news was originally alluded to by Tapia himself, who posted the Red Sox logo on his Instagram. MLB reporter Jon Heyman also reported that Boston’s deal with Tapia was for a minor league agreement.

A career .277 hitter, Tapia posted a .265 average with seven home runs and a .672 OPS in 2022.

This comes a day after Boston reportedly agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with fellow outfielder Adam Duvall, and only adds to the team’s depth.

Tapia played primarily in left field for Toronto last season, but logged at least 30 games at each outfield position.

The Bruins have been locked in: Brad Marchand’s goal (and David Pastrnak’s assist) typified Boston’s continuing dominance in Wednesday’s win in New York.

Robert Kraft’s message ahead of the Patriots’ 2023 game in Germany: The Patriots will play a home game in Germany next season. The exact site of the game and opponent have not yet been announced.

A message from Robert Kraft to the German Patriots fans. pic.twitter.com/A3YpPSxtkn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 19, 2023

On this day: In 2002, the Patriots defeated the Raiders in the divisional round of the playoffs 16-13 in what became known as the “Tuck Rule Game,” with Adam Vinatieri kicking multiple clutch field goals (first to tie the game and then win it).

“Adam Vinatieri is the greatest kicker of all-time who made the greatest kick of all-time in the 2001 divisional playoffs,” Bill Belichick said when Vinatieri retired in 2021.

It was the beginning of the Patriots’ dynasty, and the last game ever played at Foxboro Stadium.

If it comes down to it…



The @Colts have the SNOW GOAT.



❄️🐐 @adamvinatieri pic.twitter.com/GfaS0aFgPx — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 12, 2019

Daily highlight: Lauri Markkanen threw down a fortissimo Jazz dunk in a 126-103 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Just keeps getting better and better 🫡 https://t.co/MHb2ycEuQb pic.twitter.com/EynDxz9Xld — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 19, 2023