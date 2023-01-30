Morning Sports Update Matthew Slater reportedly still ‘a regular at Gillette Stadium’ as decision on his Patriots future looms Slater is contemplating a 16th NFL season. Matthew Slater talks to reporters following the end of the Patriots' 2022 season. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Bruins lost to the Hurricanes 4-1 on Sunday, the team’s third consecutive loss. Boston will be back at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs to try and shake off the losing streak.

The Celtics will also be back on Wednesday, playing the Nets at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.

The matchup is set for Super Bowl LVII, with the Eagles defeating the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game and the Chiefs topping the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

And Loren Gabel of the Boston Pride was named MVP of the Premier Hockey Federation’s All-Star Game, scoring three goals and adding an assist.

All 👏 Star 👏 MVP 👏 Loren 👏 Gabel 👏



Gabel had 3 goals and an assist as Team Canada beat Team USA and Team World to win the PHF All Star game! pic.twitter.com/DCs1MBrmuY — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) January 30, 2023

The latest on Matthew Slater: Though the Patriots season is over, one player is still making his presence known at the team facility.

Matthew Slater, New England’s 37-year-old special teams ace, was unsure about his future following the season finale loss to the Bills earlier in January.

But according to a Sunday note from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Slater is still showing up to work (at least for now).

“The venerable special teams captain, who is deliberating playing a 16th NFL season, has been a regular at Gillette Stadium in recent weeks,” wrote Reiss.

As a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time Super Bowl champion, Slater seemingly has nothing left to prove. Still, it appears the door may not be entirely shut on a potential return in 2023.

Slater is set to become a free agent in March, but could easily re-sign in New England given the respect that players and coaches (especially Bill Belichick) have for him.

Trivia: Tom Brady is first all-time in games played for the Patriots with 285. Matthew Slater is second at 223. Who is third?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a 1987 Patriots first-round pick.

More from Boston.com:

Jason Kelce’s reaction to playing his brother in the Super Bowl: Kelce, the Eagles’ starting center, will face his brother (and fellow podcast host) Travis in the Super Bowl. It’s the first brother vs. brother matchup in the championship game’s history.

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

Welcome (back) to Wrexham: The non-league Welsh club, which has gained notoriety thanks to the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (and the documentary made about it), fought to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Sheffield United on Sunday to keep the dream run in the F.A. Cup going.

On this day: In 2017, Isaiah Thomas dropped 24 of his eventual 41 points in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics beat the Pistons 113-109.

Daily highlight: Connecticut native Mac Forehand won the Men’s Ski Big Air event at the X Games on Sunday with this wildly ambitious display.

Mac Forehand 🇺🇸 wins gold in Men’s Ski Big Air at #XGames Aspen 2023! pic.twitter.com/iWWqXKD1fj — X Games (@XGames) January 30, 2023

Trivia answer: Bruce Armstrong