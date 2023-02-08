Morning Sports Update David Pastrnak and the Bruins are reportedly ‘financially very close’ to a new contract Pastrnak is currently second in the NHL with 38 goals. David Pastrnak playing for the Bruins in 2022. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Northeastern smashed Boston University 4-1 to advance to the final of the women’s edition of The Beanpot on Tuesday. In the other semifinal, Boston College finished with a 3-0 shutout win over Harvard. The two teams will meet in the final on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight, the Celtics host the 76ers at 7:30 p.m.

David Pastrnak’s future with the Bruins: The Bruins are currently getting ready for the post-All-Star break stretch run, doing so with the best record (39-7-5) in the NHL.

Boston’s dominance has been predicated on several factors, though David Pastrnak’s offensive contribution (72 points in 51 games) is without question one of the most important. His goal tally (38) is more than double that of the next closest Bruin (Patrice Bergeron, who has 18 goals).

Given how central Pastrnak is to the team’s success, his long-term future with Boston is of vital importance. Currently, the 26-year-old is coming to the end of a six-year deal he signed in 2017. The prospect of losing Pastrnak to free agency is an alarming one for Bruins fans.

Still, according to ESPN hockey reporter Emily Kaplan, Pastrnak (represented by agent J.P. Barry) and the Bruins are “financially very close” to agreeing to a new contract.

“It sounds like Pastrnak will get paid on level with the top stars in the league, and for more money than Boston’s front office was originally budgeting,” wrote Kaplan, noting that the potential deal is “tracking to get done this season.”

In addition, the Bruins are reportedly weary of parting with too much at the upcoming NHL trade deadline (March 3) in part to help make Pastrnak “comfortable” with the team’s long-term outlook.

Trivia: David Pastrnak is now ninth on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list with 278 goals. Who is the player who currently ranks eighth, with 289 goals?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for the Bruins from 1967-1976 and was originally born in Birmingham, England.

The moment LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:

Paul Pierce’s reaction to James’s achievement:

Honor to say I had a chance to match up with The GaoT I’ve alway never acknowledged u as King but u Truly the King #lRespect no player in NBA History had the pressure coming in the league to exceed expectations not only have u live up to it but u have surpassed it #allhailtheKing — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023

On this day: In 1970, the Bruins brushed the Blues aside 7-1, with Don Marcotte scoring a hat-trick. The Celtics also won, comfortably defeating the Bob Cousy-coached Cincinnati Royals, 130-117. John Havlicek finished with a triple-double: 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Daily highlight: Northeastern’s Maureen Murphy scored to cap a fantastic move from the Huskies in the eventual Beanpot semifinal win on Tuesday. Chloé Aurard set the goal up with some puck-handling followed by a perfectly placed pass.

Trivia answer: Ken Hodge