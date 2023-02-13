Morning Sports Update James Bradberry acknowledged the holding penalty after Super Bowl loss "I was hoping they would let it ride, but it was a holding." Eagles cornerback James Bradberry is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster in Super Bowl LVII. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of the game, throwing for three touchdowns and adding 44 yards rushing.

The Celtics also won on Sunday, defeating the Grizzlies 119-109. Derrick White led Boston with 23 points and 10 assists.

James Bradberry’s response: In one of the pivotal plays of Super Bowl LVII, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for defensive holding against Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The play came late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 35-35 on third and eight. Kansas City had the ball at the Eagles’ 15-yard line. The ensuing first down (called because of the penalty) enabled the Chiefs to run the clock down and kick a go-ahead field goal, effectively ending the game (as it left only eight seconds on the clock).

The call itself was criticized by some — including Fox broadcast commentator Greg Olsen — for being minor, especially in light of its impact on a thrilling Super Bowl.

Yet Bradberry, 29, admitted afterward that the officials weren’t wrong that he held.

“I was just trying to get some momentum going to go back with the wheel [route],” Bradberry acknowledged. “Of course I pulled on [Smith-Schuster’s] jersey, so they called it.”

Asked for his thought on the call, Bradberry offered a candid summary.

“I pulled the jersey, they called holding,” said Bradberry. “I was hoping they would let it ride, but it was a holding.”

“They were pretty consistent for the most part,” Bradberry added.

NFL referee Carl Cheffers elaborated on the call with pool reporter Lindsay Jones.

“The receiver went to the inside, and he was attempting to release to the outside,” Cheffers explained. “The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.”

Trivia: Patrick Mahomes became the first player to win NFL MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season since which former quarterback who also did it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 1994 out of the University of Northern Iowa.

Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs get into field goal range despite his ankle injury:

Grant Williams helped out with some cleaning during Sunday’s win:

On this day: In 1994, U.S. skier Tommy Moe won the closest downhill race in Olympic history, besting Norwegian Kjetil André Aamodt by a record thin margin of just 0.04 seconds. It was a stunning upset win for the American, and was the first U.S. gold medal of the Lillehammer Winter Games.

Daily highlight: Kadarius Toney helped the Chiefs turn the tide in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl with a record long punt return that set up a go-ahead touchdown.

Trivia answer: Kurt Warner