Morning Sports Update Rex Ryan reportedly seen as ‘top candidate’ to become Broncos defensive coordinator The Broncos will face the Patriots in 2023. Rex Ryan during his time as head coach of the Bills in 2016. AP Photo/Bill Wippert

The Celtics defeated the Pistons 127-109 on Wednesday. Boston now heads into the NBA All-Star break with the best record in the league at 42-17.

The Bruins face the Predators in Nashville tonight at 8 p.m.

And looking ahead to the Premier Hockey Federation playoffs, the league announced on Thursday morning that its two upcoming best-of-three semifinal series will be played in Waltham at Bentley Arena and Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. The playoffs begin on March 16.

Rex Ryan’s possible return: Former Patriots antagonist Rex Ryan, the ex-coach of both the Jets and Bills, could soon be back on an NFL sideline for the first time since being fired by Buffalo in 2016.

According to NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Ryan is seen as a “top candidate” for the vacant Broncos defensive coordinator position. Currently an analyst for ESPN (where he’s been since 2016), Ryan hasn’t worked as a coordinator since leaving the Ravens for his first head coaching opportunity with the Jets in 2009.

Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the #Broncos defensive coordinator job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the #Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/pkPzR7SY1D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

While the exact NFL schedule isn’t known yet (as it will be released in the spring), the Patriots will be visiting Denver to play the Broncos at some point in the 2023 season.

Trivia: Ryan was part of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV championship team, serving as the defensive line coach. Who was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went on to coach an AFC North team from 2003-2018.

Chris Sale’s thoughts on the upcoming season:

"Hand me the ball and I'm throwing it until you take it." pic.twitter.com/YQCsog3EmG — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 15, 2023

On this day: In 1986, the Celtics defeated the Lakers 105-99 in a rematch of the preceding two NBA Finals. Dennis Johnson led Boston with 23 points, while Larry Bird added 22 points, 18 rebounds, and seven assists.

Daily highlight: Bo Montgomery gave Holy Cross a 71-69 win over Boston University on Wednesday with a smooth buzzer-beater.

Trivia answer: Marvin Lewis