Morning Sports Update Louis Riddick explained what was ‘unacceptable’ about the 2022 Patriots "This is a big offseason for them." Mac Jones and Bill Belichick in Jan. 2023. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Tonight, the Celtics resume the regular season following the end of the NBA All-Star break. Boston will play the Pacers in Indiana at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Bruins are in Seattle to play the Kraken at 10 p.m.

The Patriots’ offseason: Over the next month, the NFL will go through its rookie scouting combine (in advance of April’s draft) as well as the beginning of free agency. It will offer the Patriots a fresh chance at revamping the team’s roster following a disappointing 8-9 record in the 2022 season.

New England, formerly a perennial power under Bill Belichick, has now missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. As a result, ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick listed the Patriots as one of the teams that needs to “win the offseason” during a segment on “Get Up!” on Thursday morning.

“What you saw happening last year with Mac Jones both on the field and on the sidelines — where he showed just how frustrated he was with the operation that he was having to work with in terms of the play-callers and the people that were in his ear — is totally unacceptable,” said Riddick. “It’s unacceptable by [Robert] Kraft’s standards. It’s unacceptable by Bill Belichick’s standards. It’s unacceptable by Patriot Nation’s standards.

“Bill O’Brien now, he needs to settle things down for Mac Jones,” Riddick continued. “They need to get Mac Jones a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver to really go ahead and take the top off the defense and let Mac really expand upon his skillset and see where he can take them.

“This is a big offseason for them,” Riddick concluded. “A very big offseason for them, offensively.”

The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick in the 2023 draft, and have over $32 million in cap space heading into what could be a pivotal offseason.

More from Boston.com:

Boston College upset No. 6 ranked Virginia on Wednesday: Fans rushed the court and players celebrated with head coach Earl Grant in the locker room after the Eagles defeated the Cavaliers, 63-48.

Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is ambidextrous: The switch-pitching true freshman made his debut on Wednesday, striking out batters both as a righty and lefty.

.@HailStateBB's switch-pitching freshman @_LooCijntje 🤯



97 MPH from the right 🔥

92 MPH from the left 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g7XhndlsGJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 23, 2023

On this day: In 1989, the Celtics traded Danny Ainge with Brad Lohaus to the Kings for Joe Kleine and Ed Pinckney.

Daily highlight: Alex Morgan opened the scoring for the U.S. women’s team in the SheBelieves Cup finale on Wednesday. The curling goal looks better with each replay, and helped the Americans get a 2-1 win over Brazil (clinching the trophy).