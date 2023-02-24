Morning Sports Update Bill Parcells cited the example of Tedy Bruschi to explain part of his draft strategy Bruschi was a third-round pick by the Patriots in 1996. Tedy Bruschi at the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2019. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics defeated the Pacers 142-138 in overtime on Thursday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points.

The Bruins also won on Thursday, downing the Kraken in Seattle in a 6-5 thriller.

Tonight, the Pride will face the Metropolitan Riveters in New Jersey at 7 p.m.

This weekend, the Bruins play the Canucks in Vancouver at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the Celtics play the 76ers in Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m., and the Revolution open the 2023 season in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m.

Bill Parcells and a story from the Patriots’ 1996 draft: In a recent column about his approach to the NFL draft, former coach and executive Bill Parcells shared a detailed breakdown of how he used to categorize prospects.

Parcells used a numerical system and a letter system to simultaneously account for a player’s ability, as well as his potential to fit into the team’s system.

Amid the lengthy description, Parcells cited several anecdotes. One was from his time with the Patriots, and the drafting of Tedy Bruschi.

One of the letter grades Parcells utilized was “H,” which was attached to prospects who had “prototype qualities but required a position change.”

“An H player had prototypical size, speed, weight, everything, but we projected him at a different position,” wrote Parcells. “We hadn’t seen him play the position in college but thought there was a chance he could play it in the pros. As a result, there was a grading constraint and the high watermark was 6.4, which meant we weren’t taking that player in the first round.”

“Tedy Bruschi was a real first-hand example of that for me,” Parcells recalled. “He was a sack machine at the University of Arizona, but was short for a defensive end. He wasn’t 6-foot-4; he was 6-1. We liked him, he was a productive player. He played on that ‘Desert Swarm Defense,’ as they called it down there in those days. We felt Tedy could play in the NFL, but it would be at linebacker, which was what he played after he became a third-round draft choice for us in New England.”

Parcells and the Patriots selected Bruschi with the 86th overall pick in the 1996 draft. As a linebacker, Bruschi featured for 13 seasons in New England, helping the team win three Super Bowls as a central part of Bill Belichick’s defense.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to get underway on April 27.

Trivia: What Patriots player wore No. 54 after Tedy Bruschi?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like Bruschi, he was also a linebacker who helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

David Pastrnak’s latest magic trick:

Joe Montana’s story about calling his wife from NFL sideline phones: “I wonder if these things call out?”

.@JoeMontana used to call his wife from the sideline phone in the middle of games 😂 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/mz1WEasbLO — NFL (@NFL) February 23, 2023

On this day: In 1980, the U.S. men’s hockey team officially clinched its “miracle” gold medal with a 4-2 win over Finland. The Americans trailed 2-1 heading into the third period, but scored three unanswered goals to pull out the win.

Daily highlight: Angel Di Maria scored an exquisite curler in Juventus’ 3-0 Europa League win over Nantes on Thursday.

ÁNGEL DI MARÍA STOP THAT. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NgYfrwUJLf — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 23, 2023

Trivia answer: Dont’a Hightower