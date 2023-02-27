Morning Sports Update Devin McCourty still undecided about future, thinks the ‘sky’s the limit’ for Mac Jones McCourty also theorized about a possible addition at wide receiver. Devin McCourty speaking to reporters in Dec. 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Tonight, the Celtics face the Knicks in New York at 7:30 p.m.

An hour after that, the Bruins will be in Edmonton to play the Oilers at 8:30 p.m.

Devin McCourty’s appearance on “Good Morning Football”: Having completed his 13th season in the NFL — all spent with the Patriots — safety Devin McCourty remains undecided about his future in football.

“Each time I think I know what I want to do, it gets a little cloudy,” McCourty said during a Monday morning appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

State of the @Patriots with @devinmccourty



Will we see him on the field next year??



+ Shade is thrown @McCourtyTwins @JasonMcCourty pic.twitter.com/94KVlAh7r6 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2023

Seated alongside his brother, Jason (who is now retired from his own playing career an is a co-host of the show), Devin admitted that the “hardest thing was watching the playoffs.”

“I think for every player, you watch the playoffs and [are] like, ‘I want to be there next year, I want to do that.'”

McCourty ultimately said that he’s still “not sure” about a potential return to New England’s defensive backfield in 2023.

On the subject of Mac Jones, the Patriots’ embattled starting quarterback, the longtime safety was more definitive.

“I’m excited for this guy this year because now you get [Bill] O’Brien coming in as an offensive coordinator,” said McCourty of Jones’s future.

“He’s going to have stability around him,” McCourty added of Jones. “I think the team is going to get another guy to be a receiver in that offense, hopefully bring my guy Jakobi Meyers back and be a part of it.”

McCourty said that he believes in Jones partly because of his work ethic.

“I’m excited for Mac. I think the sky’s the limit. I think he’s the future of New England,” McCourty explained. “Any doubts, I think you’re wrong. If you don’t think that, he’s in that building right now doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys. That’s what he wants. He wants to be that quarterback.”

"Sources say Mac Jones rubbing people the wrong way"@devinmccourty says… pic.twitter.com/LV4rNdFjik — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2023

More from Boston.com:

Matthew Slater’s thoughts on the Patriots playing in Germany:

A 71-point night: Damian Lillard became just the eighth player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game. The Trail Blazers emerged with a victory over the Rockets thanks largely to Lillard’s scoring.

On this day: In 1959, the Celtics — playing without an injured Bill Russell — set multiple scoring records in a 173-139 win over the Lakers. Point guard Bob Cousy scored 31 while also adding a remarkable 28 assists. Not to be outdone, forward Tommy Heinsohn led all scorers with 43 points while also adding 13 rebounds.

Daily highlight: Madison Griggs helped Memphis stun SMU at the buzzer in overtime with a desperation 3-pointer off an inbound with just 0.9 seconds remaining.