Morning Sports Update Patriots pick a wide receiver in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba is Mel Kiper's latest projection. Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing for Ohio State in 2021. AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Bruins defeated the Oilers 3-2 on Monday, with newly-acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov contributing two assists.

Also on Monday, the Celtics lost to the Knicks, 109-94.

The Bruins will be back in action tonight in Calgary against the Flames at 9 p.m. The Celtics will return on Wednesday night at home against the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

The latest mock draft: Mock draft season continues to roll along, with a steady list of potential picks that the Patriots could make.

The start of the NFL rookie scouting combine (which runs from Feb. 28 through March 6) will only serve to create more mock drafts ahead of the real event (which begins on April 28).

Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper released his latest projections on Tuesday. In his first mock draft in January, Kiper had New England picking cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

In the newest version, Kiper thinks the Patriots could help out Mac Jones by drafting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State with the 14th pick.

“The Patriots have a new offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien and could look completely different on that side of the ball in 2023,” wrote Kiper. “That’s a good thing, because quarterback Mac Jones regressed last season. He’d benefit greatly from Smith-Njigba, a true No. 1 wideout who knows how to get open.”

Smith-Njigba, as Kiper noted, battled hamstring issues in the 2022 season, but was the Buckeyes’ leading receiver in 2021.

Should Bill Belichick and the Patriots opt to go with a defensive pick, Kiper thinks cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State fits the bill.

Trivia: If the Patriots pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it will be the first Ohio State player that the team has drafted since which player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked in the sixth round in 2012, and was also a U.S. Olympian in 2016.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has decided to take a year off from coaching in 2023.



He plans to return to coaching in 2024: https://t.co/xdP9ztLb23 pic.twitter.com/Rf6Sptsacf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 28, 2023

On this day: In 1968, John Havlicek set a then-team record with 30 points in the first half, totaling 41 over the course of the game in a 135-110 Celtics win over the San Francisco Warriors.

Daily highlight: Red Sox minor leaguer Caleb Hamilton hustled from the jump and scored on a sacrifice fly from second base in Monday’s spring training game against the Twins (his former team).

Here's something you don't see every day. 👀 pic.twitter.com/A9epkfbk1N — MLB (@MLB) February 27, 2023

Trivia answer: Nate Ebner