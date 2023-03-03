Morning Sports Update Anthony Richardson confirmed that he met with the Patriots at the NFL combine Richardson is projected to be a first-round pick. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Bruins defeated the Sabres 7-1 at TD Garden on Thursday. Jakub Lauko scored twice as Boston became the fastest team to reach 100 points in a season in NHL history.

In other Bruins news, the team announced on Thursday that it had traded for forward Todd Bertuzzi from the Red Wings, and that David Pastrnak was officially signed to an eight-year, $90 million contract extension.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Nets at 7:30 p.m. Also, the Pride face the Minnesota Whitecaps at Warrior Ice Arena at 7 p.m. (the game can also be seen on ESPN+ and TSN).

Tomorrow, the Bruins face the Rangers at 1 p.m. at TD Garden. Later on Saturday, the Revolution play the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. in the team’s 2023 home opener.

The Patriots met with a potential first-round pick quarterback: The Patriots, like any NFL team, conduct a wide-sweeping scouting search of each rookie class. This includes meeting with many prospects, even quarterbacks.

This theme has continued in 2023, with the recent report that New England met with University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson, who declared for the draft after scoring 26 total touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore with the Gators, is seen as a likely first-round pick.

He confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the Patriots during his press conference at the NFL rookie combine on Friday.

“I feel like that was another great interview for me as well,” Richardson said, according to NESN’s Dakota Randall.

Exactly what Richardson’s meeting with the Patriots means remains to be seen. Numerous quarterbacks over the years — including Lamar Jackson before the 2018 draft — have met with New England coaches, mostly to no avail.

The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick, and are universally projected to take something other than a quarterback.

The NFL Draft begins on April 27.

Trivia: Can you name the most recent University of Florida player to be selected by the Patriots in the first round of the NFL Draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: New England picked Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round that year.

Boston Pride forward Loren Gabel won PHF Player of the Month: The league’s top scorer contributed five goals and six assists in five games in February.

February 👏 Player 👏 of 👏 the 👏 Month 👏 Loren 👏 Gabel



📰: https://t.co/kB7cM7L4Uu pic.twitter.com/I7OZfTsKeB — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) March 2, 2023

Dmitry Orlov on his Bruins home debut: Orlov now has eight points in his first four games since being traded to Boston.

🎥 Dmitry Orlov on his first goal as a Bruin at @tdgarden: "It’s awesome. You always feel the fans love, like all of the sports in Boston. It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to be part of that." pic.twitter.com/gTJxfjFAEb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023

The McCourty twins broke down 2022 combine performances: Devin has joined his brother, Jason, on “Good Morning Football” as a guest co-host this week.

🚨ATTN: DBs at the 2023 Combine🚨



Here are some of the best DB performances from the 2022 combine, broken down for you by the @McCourtyTwins @JasonMcCourty @devinmccourty pic.twitter.com/oFP1g99T29 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 3, 2023

On this day: In 1985, Kevin McHale set a new Celtics record with 56 points in a game during a 138-129 win over the Pistons. McHale broke Larry Bird’s existing record (53 points), though he would hold it for just nine days.

On March 12, Bird dropped 60 in a win against the Hawks.

Daily highlight: Viktor Hovland did this on the opening hole of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

That's one way to start your day! 🦅



Viktor Hovland with a hole-out eagle to open his round. pic.twitter.com/OWIXKZmy01 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Trivia answer: Dominique Easley