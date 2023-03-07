Morning Sports Update Patriots pick a wide receiver in Todd McShay’s latest ESPN mock draft New England holds the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft. TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs a drill at the NFL rookie scouting combine on March 4, 2023. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Celtics lost to the Cavaliers 118-114 on Monday night, squandering another late lead to lose for the third time in a row.

Boston will be back in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m.

The latest mock draft: ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay released his latest mock draft on Tuesday, predicting multiple major trades in the first round.

As for the Patriots, McShay sees New England standing pat at the 14th pick, selecting wide receiver Quentin Johnston out of TCU.

“At 6-3 and 208 pounds, Johnston can stretch the field and win with physicality at the catch point,” wrote McShay.

Advertisement:

Johnston, who helped the Horned Frogs reach the National Championship game, tallied 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns this past season. He recorded a 40.5 inch vertical leap at the NFL rookie combine over the weekend, and drew a comparison to former Bears and Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery by NFL.com writer Lance Zierlein.

The NFL Draft gets underway on April 28.

Trivia: The most recent wide receiver picked by the Patriots in the first round was N’Keal Harry in 2019. Can you name the second most recent wide receiver the Patriots took in the first round?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Ohio State.

More from Boston.com:

A highlight from Chris Sale’s Monday start: Sale finished with two strikeouts over two scoreless innings in the 7-1 spring training win over the Tigers.

On this day: In 1982, the Celtics defeated the Knicks 107-106 thanks in part to rookie guard Danny Ainge’s 16 points and seven steals. Robert Parish led Boston with 28 points and 12 rebounds, helping the team to a seventh win a row (despite missing both Larry Bird and Tiny Archibald).

Elsewhere, Marvin Hagler cruised to a first-round knockout against William “Caveman” Lee.

Daily highlight: Jack Traynor helped Penn State defeat Penn 15-9 over the weekend with an incredible (and creative) goal.

Jack Traynor's goal in the fourth is certainly an #SCTop10 worthy goal! #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/bBBrRjGMvb — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) March 6, 2023

Trivia answer: Terry Glenn