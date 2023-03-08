Morning Sports Update Matthew Judon showed support for a potential Patriots draft pick The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the NFL rookie scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Celtics will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak tonight (7:30 p.m.) against the Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

The Bruins will be back in action tomorrow night (7:30 p.m.) also at TD Garden in a matchup with the Oilers.

Matthew Judon made his draft thoughts clear: Though there’s still over a month to go before the NFL Draft gets underway on April 28, discussion of the annual event is swirling in the wake of the recent rookie combine.

One more player who Patriots fans took note of was Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who voiced his admiration for the Patriots.

Advertisement:

“Coach [Bill] Belichick, he’s, you know what type of franchise program they have over there,” Smith-Njigba said during his combine press conference. “So, it definitely would be awesome being in that system – Mac Jones, also a great arm talent. Great quarterback.

“Definitely would like playing there,” Smith-Njigba added.

Smith-Njigba, seen as arguably the top wide receiver prospect in the draft this year, has been projected to be a possible Patriots pick by some analysts.

Matthew Judon, one of the Patriots’ defensive leaders, is also one of the team’s chief lobbyists when it comes to trying to recruit free agents. Though Smith-Njigba is not in a position to choose his NFL destination, Judon made his thoughts clear in a recent post on his Instagram story.

“Come to the Patriots,” Judon wrote on a post he shared of Smith-Njigba’s comments about New England.

Judon has an admittedly mixed record when it comes to Patriots recruiting, though he appears undeterred.

The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Trivia: Matthew Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He is one of three players picked in that round (that year) who have made at least one Pro Bowl. Running back Jordan Howard is the second. Can you name the third?

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Traded last offseason, he has made seven Pro Bowls in his career.

More from Boston.com:

Boston College baseball: The Eagles defeated No. 2 ranked Tennessee on Tuesday to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Took down No. 2.

Nine wins in a row.

What's next for #Birdball🦅 pic.twitter.com/3wcOJQGwNx — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 8, 2023

Dog on the pitch: A dog briefly caused a thoroughly enjoyable stoppage in Tuesday’s CONCACAF Champions League matchup between Alianza and the Philadelphia Union.

Was this on your bingo card?



Yeah the @PhilaUnion is a good team and all, but this doggo is even better 🐶⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cK882huibw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2023

On this day: In 2000, the Celtics defeated Ray Allen and the Bucks 112-101 behind Antoine Walker’s triple double: 30 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists (along with four steals).

Daily highlight: Trevor Zegras scored on an outrageous between-the-legs play for the Ducks in a 5-2 loss to the Kraken on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Tyreek Hill