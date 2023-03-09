Morning Sports Update Jets reportedly have ‘optimism’ about chances of trading for Aaron Rodgers The Jets and Packers "remain engaged in conversations about compensation and contract." Aaron Rodgers playing for the Packers during the team's season finale against the Lions in 2023. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Celtics defeated the Trail Blazers 115-93 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Oilers at 7:30 p.m.

The latest on the Jets and Aaron Rodgers: After losing twice to the Patriots in 2022 due in part to subpar quarterback play, the Jets are reportedly attempting to pull off a major offseason change at the position.

Aaron Rodgers, the 39-year-old longtime Packers quarterback, could be on his way to New York soon.

According to ESPN reporter Diana Russini, Jets leadership has “optimism” that it’s “on the brink of landing the future Hall of Fame QB.”

In the wake of an extensive in-person meeting between Aaron Rodgers & New York Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, there's optimism in the Jets’ organization that they are on the brink of landing the future Hall of Fame QB, sources close to the situation tell ESPN. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2023

As Russini noted in her Thursday morning report, Rodgers and Jets leadership (including team owner Woody Johnson) met this week in California.

While optimism existed before the California meeting, Woody Johnson felt it was important to meet in person, sources said,” Russini tweeted. “Johnson left the meeting excited and satisfied about the potential match.”

Rodgers still has multiple years left on his current contract, and would need to be traded to New York for the deal to happen. Russini said that the Jets and Packers “remain engaged in conversations about compensation and contract.”

The four-time MVP has yet to officially say if he wants to continue playing football in 2023, or retire. If he does plan to return, the Jets may end up being a realistic option should the Packers decide to move on.

Trivia: Who is the last Jets quarterback to make the Pro Bowl?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: 2008.

A Patriots update from earlier on Thursday morning:

The #Patriots re-signed OL James Ferentz to a one-year deal that includes $200,000 guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2023

Shohei Ohtani helped Japan get off to a good start in the World Baseball Classic: Japan defeated China 8-1 in its opening game of the tournament.

The man of the hour delivers. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/FdxlclAOO1 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 9, 2023

On this day: In 1996, Ray Allen helped UConn overcome Allen Iverson and Georgetown in the Big East Conference Tournament championship game, 75-74.

Ray Allen and UConn defeated Allen Iverson and Georgetown on this date in 1996 to claim their first Big East title. pic.twitter.com/gXku1HMibM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2020

Daily highlight: Senior guard Cherita Daugherty nailed a miracle buzzer-beater for Southern Utah in a 62-61 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday in the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

Trivia answer: Brett Favre