Morning Sports Update Jason McCourty speculated about one player the Patriots could pursue in free agency "It'll be very interesting to see where he goes," McCourty said. "Maybe New England with that old guy retiring." Jessie Bates III playing for the Bengals against the Patriots in 2022. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Bruins lost to the Red Wings 5-3 on Sunday. Boston fell into a 4-0 hole before fighting back to make it 4-3 in the third period. The Bruins will face the Blackhawks in Chicago at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Also on Sunday, the Revolution lost to Los Angeles FC 4-0, while the Pride fell to the Toronto Six 5-4.

Tonight, the Celtics will be in Houston to play the Rockets at 8 p.m.

In national news, both the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets were unveiled. And don’t forget to vote in Boston.com’s bracket of Boston’s greatest sports comeback.

The possibility of Jessie Bates III: With NFL free agency set to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, speculation is already ramping up about possible Patriots offseason moves.

One player who has attracted some attention is safety Jessie Bates III. The 26-year-old has spent the first five seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati, where he’s become a talented and trusted member of the Bengals’ secondary.

Recording four interceptions in 2022, Bates is in his prime at the perfect time: right as he hits the open market.

With Devin McCourty’s retirement, Bill Belichick could look to make a splashy signing to help offset his longtime safety’s departure.

“Belichick has said that McCourty’s presence allows the Patriots to play defense the way they want, and a pass-the-torch type of situation with the 26-year-old Bates could solidify the Patriots’ secondary for years to come as they try to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen & Co. in the high-powered AFC,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote in his Sunday column.

McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, also mentioned the possibility of the Patriots signing Bates as a result of Devin calling time on his career.

“It’ll be very interesting to see where he goes,” Jason said during a “Good Morning Football” segment Monday on NFL Network. “Maybe New England with that old guy retiring.”

Let's look at the top free agent DBs



⭐ Jessie Bates III

⭐ James Bradberry

⭐ Jamel Dean

⭐ C.J. Gardner-Johnson

@JasonMcCourty

Still, Bates will command a major contract both given his ability and in the current market. Whether the Patriots will be willing to outbid other interested teams and pay top dollar remains to be seen.

Trivia: Speaking of the Bengals (and free agency): Which running back did the Patriots sign from Cincinnati during the offseason in 2017?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs in January 2019.

A Marcelo Mayer sighting: The top Red Sox prospect showed off his potential with a sweet swing (and extra-base hit) in Sunday’s spring training game against the Yankees.

Gapper!



Marcelo Mayer, MLB's No. 9 prospect, goes the other way to double for his first Grapefruit League hit with the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/DMy64XofaF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 12, 2023

A reminder about the “legal tampering” period of NFL free agency: Today at 12 p.m. EST, NFL teams can officially begin talking to free agents. Contracts cannot be officially signed, however, until the new league year formally starts at 4 p.m. on March 15.

On this day: In 1962, the Celtics closed out the regular season by setting a new NBA record with 60 wins in a year after easily defeating the Syracuse Nationals 142-110.

Bill Russell (26 points, 37 rebounds) and Tom “Satch” Sanders (30 points, 26 rebounds) were dominant for Boston. The Celtics would go on to once again win the NBA title.

Daily highlight: Mikaela Shiffrin officially became the winningest skier in FIS World Cup history over the weekend. The 28-year-old won her 87th career World Cup race, breaking the record held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

Trivia answer: Rex Burkhead