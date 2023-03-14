Devin McCourty bought billboards across Mass. to thank Patriots fans

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Celtics lost to the Rockets 111-109 on Monday night. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 43.
The Bruins are back in action tonight in Chicago against the Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m.
Devin McCourty’s thank-you message(s): After announcing his retirement from a 13-year NFL playing career earlier in March, Devin McCourty is now taking time to thank Patriots fans across the region.
The 35-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion unveiled a series of billboards (37 in total) across eastern Massachusetts with the message “Thank you NE!”
“You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband and a 3X champ,” McCourty’s billboards read.
While McCourty’s Hall of Fame candidacy might not be a guarantee among regular voters, his popularity among residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is likely to remain high.
Trivia: Speaking of Pro Football Hall of Fame safeties, can you name the former strong safety who was among the Class of 2022 inductees?
(Answer at the bottom.)
Hint: He played for the Packers, and helped Green Bay beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.
The United States routed Canada 12-1 in the World Baseball Classic: The U.S. first inning eruption of offense was highlighted by Mike Trout’s three-run home run.
A good night for Great Britain, aside from the kit: Though the “T” in Ian Gibaut’s jersey had some struggles, Great Britain upset Colombia 7-5 to earn its first-ever win in the World Baseball Classic.
On this day: In 1998, No. 16-seeded Harvard women’s basketball stunned No. 1-seeded Stanford 71-67 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. It was the first 16-1 upset in tournament history.
Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown threw it down.
Trivia answer: LeRoy Butler
