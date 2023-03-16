Morning Sports Update Kiké Hernández described the ‘quiet’ Puerto Rico locker room after Edwin Diaz’s WBC injury "It definitely doesn’t feel in there like we just beat the Dominican Republic to advance." Edwin Diaz is carried off the field after suffering an injury following Puerto Rico's win in the World Baseball Classic. Eric Espada / Getty Images

The Celtics defeated the Timberwolves 104-102 on Wednesday. Boston will face the Trail Blazers on Friday in Portland at 10 p.m.

Tonight, the Bruins will be in Winnipeg for a matchup with the Jets at 8 p.m.

Kiké Hernández on Edwin Diaz: In a flash, Puerto Rico’s joy at defeating the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic turned to a nightmare.

Closer Edwin Diaz, fresh off pitching a perfect final inning to seal the win, suddenly collapsed in pain as he celebrated on the pitcher’s mound with teammates. Diaz appeared to seriously injure his right leg and was eventually carted off in a wheelchair. His brother, Alexis, was in tears afterward.

Red Sox utility player Kiké Hernández, currently featuring for Puerto Rico in the international competition, conveyed the somber postgame scene.

Advertisement:

When asked how the team was reacting, Hernández had a straightforward reply.

“Quiet,” Hernandez said, as transcribed by NESN’s Lauren Willand. “It comes to a certain point that it gets bigger than a game and something very unfortunate happened.

“As excited as we were about the game and all that, that’s one of our brothers and some of us grew up together and all that, so it’s really easy to set aside the game and worry about us as humans,” he added. “It definitely doesn’t feel in there like we just beat the Dominican Republic to advance.”

"As excited as we were about the game and all that, that's one of our brothers"



Kiké Hernández talks about the emotions of team Puerto Rico after Edwin Díaz's injury: pic.twitter.com/V3wlhqYu3h — SNY (@SNYtv) March 16, 2023

Diaz’s Major League team, the Mets, released a statement saying that the All-Star pitcher would undergo tests on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury.

Puerto Rico will face Mexico on Friday at 7 p.m. in the WBC quarterfinals. The winner will play Japan in the semifinals.

More from Boston.com:

Aaron Rodgers’s response to Adam Schefter’s text: As reporters scramble to be the first to know when (or if) Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the Jets, ESPN’s Adam Schefter managed to get a hold of Rodgers’s cellphone number.

After texting him looking for an update, Schefter explained that Rodgers simply responded by saying the NFL insider should “lose” his number.

Schefter later tweeted out a screenshot of the exact quote:

On this day: In 1982, Larry Bird put up 31 points and 21 rebounds (coming off the bench) to help the Celtics defeat the Washington Bullets, 98-97. Danny Ainge’s clutch jumper in overtime helped Boston win its 12th in a row.

Daily highlight: Another day, another appearance for Ducks center Trevor Zegras in the daily highlight.