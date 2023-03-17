Reported details of Jonnu Smith trade show how much salary cap space Patriots saved

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Bruins defeated the Jets 3-0 on Thursday. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves to help Boston get the win.
Also on Thursday, the Pride lost the playoff opener to the Minnesota Whitecaps 5-2. Boston will be back at Bentley Arena on Saturday (6 p.m.) for a must-win Game 2 of the best-of-three series.
Tonight, the Celtics are in Portland to play the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m.
The men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments are in action on Friday, with plenty of games starting at midday. Action on Thursday included several major upsets, with 15th seed Princeton knocking off second-seeded Arizona, and 13th seed Furman shocking fourth-seed Virginia in a chaotic sequence:
The details of the Jonnu Smith trade: The Patriots reportedly signed tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year deal on Friday morning, helping to offset a trade New England made earlier in the week.
Jonnu Smith, a Patriot for the last two seasons, was dealt to the Falcons on March 13. Smith, 27, was in the middle of a four-year deal he signed with New England in 2021 for a total of $50 million.
The Patriots only received a seventh-round pick in exchange for Smith, which on the surface seems like a poor return. But according to Boston Globe Patriots reporter Ben Volin, the details of the deal might make New England fans feel a little better.
According to Volin, who cited NFLPA records, the Patriots were able to trade Smith’s “entire contract” to Atlanta. This included the whole portion of Smith’s guaranteed money ($6.25 million) in 2023.
Granted, as Volin noted, Smith still leaves $12.81 million in a dead salary cap charge. In the end, however, the Patriots gained nearly $4 million in cap space as a result of the deal.
Trivia: Can you name every quarterback who has thrown a touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith in his career?
(Answer at the bottom.)
Hint: There are three quarterbacks in total, all of whom were first-round picks. One was drafted by the Titans, one by the Dolphins, and one by the Patriots.
A satisfying sound: Pavel Zacha’s shot pinged off the crossbar and in for the Bruins’ second goal on Thursday.
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw:
On this day: In 1963, the Celtics cruised to a 125-116 win over the Syracuse Nationals in the regular season finale.
Bill Russell posted 19 points with eight assists and an incredible 36 rebounds, while Tommy Heinsohn led the Celtics with 28 points.
The night was also notable for the retirement ceremony that the team held at the Boston Garden for Bob Cousy, who had announced that it would be his final season.
Daily highlight: Sporting midfielder Pedro Gonçalves scored from the center circle to tie things up in the Europa League matchup with Arsenal on Thursday. The Portuguese side went on to win on penalty kicks.
Trivia answer: Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill, Mac Jones
