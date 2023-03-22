Morning Sports Update JuJu Smith-Schuster explained why he signed with the Patriots Smith-Schuster was also asked about what he thinks his role in the offense will be. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis) Jeff Lewis/AP Photo

The Bruins defeated the Senators 2-1 on Tuesday. Boston is now 54-11-5.

The Celtics also won on Tuesday, downing the Kings 132-109. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 36 points.

In the championship game of the World Baseball Classic, Japan defeated the United States 3-2 in the culmination of a thrilling tournament. Shohei Ohtani was named WBC MVP.

JuJu Smith-Schuster discussed his free agent decision: After Jakobi Meyers signed with the Raiders, the Patriots needed to fill a void at wide receiver.

New England wasted little time, quickly adding Super Bowl-winner JuJu Smith-Schuster on a reported three-year contract.

Smith-Schuster joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Tuesday to discuss joining the Patriots. He was asked what led him to sign with New England, noting that Bill Belichick played a central role.

“To be honest, it was Belichick, man,” Smith Schuster explained. “The want and the need and the position that I can fill there really caught my attention there. I felt like that was the most – to feel wanted in a place where I’m playing (for) a head coach I have a lot of respect for, and I just think that goes a long way.”

One change to the Patriots offense next season will be newly hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who previous worked for the Patriots in the same role during the 2011 season). Smith-Schuster spoke enthusiastically about O’Brien, but was short on specifics.

“It’s going to be a little bit of everything, them giving me the opportunity to go inside-outside,” Smith-Schuster said when asked about what his role might be. “I think what Bill (O’Brien) does bring to the table is being able to dominate on the offensive game plan, and me coming in and filling those roles. Obviously, they see potential in what I can do.”

Smith-Schuster talks with @ZoandBertrand about his decision to sign with the Patriots pic.twitter.com/onFffFkeRW — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) March 21, 2023

Trivia: JuJu Smith-Schuster is aiming to join the exclusive club of players who won the Super Bowl with one team, then joined another and won it again the next season. Two former Patriots players accomplished in 2017-2018, helping New England win Super Bowl LI and then Philadelphia win Super Bowl LII. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Running back, defensive end.

Trivia answer: LeGarrette Blount, Chris Long