Morning Sports Update ‘We’re not resting on our past laurels’: Bill Belichick followed up on his ‘last 25 years’ comment "We have never operated that way and aren’t now." Bill Belichick at the LSU Pro Day on Wednesday with the schools' athletic director, Scott Woodward. AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

The Red Sox open the 2023 season at Fenway Park in a matchup against the Orioles at 2:10 p.m.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m., and the Celtics will be in Milwaukee to play the Bucks at 7:30 p.m.

Bill Belichick addressed his “last 25 years” comment: During his Monday media availability — his first since the end of the 2022 season — Bill Belichick was asked why Patriots fans should be optimistic about next season.

“The last 25 years,” Belichick responded.

It was a quip that, while inevitably impressive in the context of the Patriots’ success in that time, was interpreted as incongruent with Belichick’s mantra of not focusing on the past.

Advertisement:

So on Wednesday, during a moment at LSU’s Pro Day in the buildup to the NFL Draft on April 27, Belichick spoke with Boston Globe Patriots reporter Jim McBride to clarify his remarks.

“We’re not resting on our past laurels; that’s not the message to the team or the fans,” said Belichick. “We have never operated that way and aren’t now.”

According to McBride, Belichick had been answering the Monday question from the perspective of a fan (since that was what had been asked).

Trivia: Four pitchers in Red Sox history have started for the team on opening day at least five seasons in a row. Can you name them all?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their eras were 1904-1908, 1979-1983, 1988-1994, and 1998-2004.

More from Boston.com:

UConn’s trip to the Final Four: The Huskies got to fly on the Patriots’ plane to Houston.

On this day: In 1978, the Red Sox traded Ted Cox, Bo Diaz, Mike Paxton and Rick Wise to Cleveland for Fred Kendall and Dennis Eckersley.

Eckersley, then 23, would go on to win 20 games in his first season with Boston.

Daily highlight: Arsenal scored an equalizing goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to an effective press, some slick passing, and a perfectly placed finish from Frida Maanum. The Gunners went on to complete the comeback and advance to the semi-finals.

Trivia answer: Cy Young, Dennis Eckersley, Roger Clemens, and Pedro Martinez