Morning Sports Update David Ortiz selected to be Boston Marathon grand marshal Ortiz will be the ceremonial lead of the race from Hopkinton to Boston. David Ortiz during his Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech in 2022. AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Red Sox lost 10-9 to the Orioles on baseball’s opening day. Boston will face Baltimore again at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.

The Bruins officially clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

And also from Thursday, the Celtics destroyed the Bucks 140-99, with Jayson Tatum dropping 40 points.

David Ortiz and the 2023 Boston Marathon: Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was announced on Friday morning as the official grand marshal of this year’s Boston Marathon.

Ortiz, 47, will be driven ahead of the 2023 field of nearly 30,000 runners from Hopkinton to Boston and reach the finish line a little in advance of the top professional racers.

This year marks a decade since Ortiz’s famous speech in the wake of the tragic marathon bombings helped Boston heal, and his (colorful) choice of language became a symbol of the city’s perseverance.

Trivia: Though it may hold little bearing on 2023, the Red Sox have actually lost on Opening Day in three of the team’s four World Series-winning seasons since 2004. The only exception came in 2013, when Boston defeated the Yankees 8-2. Can you name the losing New York pitcher from that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He finished second in the 2001 American League Rookie of the Year voting (to Ichiro Suzuki), and was the 2007 A.L. Cy Young Award winner.

Robert Williams said no: Williams achieved an especially impressive block given that it was on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

shut it down 🚫



Rob's elite defense got us going in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/aiH6nLKTTp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 31, 2023

An updated look at the Bruins’ season following Thursday’s win:

With the Bruins win vs the Blue Jackets tonight…

– Bruins clinch the Presidents' Trophy

– Set the franchise record with 58 wins in a season

– Ties 1970-71 Bruins for most points in Bruins history at 121 pic.twitter.com/5AvVUSyu41 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 31, 2023

On this day: In 1978, Boston University chose former Syracuse assistant Rick Pitino to be the program’s new basketball coach. It was Pitino’s first time being hired as a full-time head coach.

He would go on to lead the Terriers to a 91-51 record over five seasons, culminating with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1983 (before he departed for Providence). In 2023, Pitino was recently hired by St. Johns in what will be his sixth college role.

Daily highlight: How exactly did Hunter Renfroe catch this?

Trivia answer: C.C. Sabathia