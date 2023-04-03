Morning Sports Update NFL expert explained why he’s skeptical of the Patriots trading for DeAndre Hopkins ESPN analyst Dan Graziano said that the "history between Hopkins and Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien from their time together in Houston I think would probably be a limiting factor on the ability to get this deal done." DeAndre Hopkins playing for the Cardinals in 2022. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Bruins defeated the Blues 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday, clinching the team’s 60th win of the regular season.

The Red Sox also won on Sunday, downing the Orioles 9-5 to take two of three from the season-opening series.

And in national news, LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 in the championship game of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament.

The latest on DeAndre Hopkins: As the NFL offseason moves along, one of the several questions swirling around the Patriots remains: Will Bill Belichick make a move for another top wide reciever?

The name that has been attached to reports about a possible New England trade has been Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins, 30, has been rumored to be a New England target, but the logistics of a potential deal seem difficult.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Graziano offered an update during a “Get Up!” segment on Monday morning.

“I believe it is an overreaction for a couple of reasons,” Graziano explained when asked if he thought a trade was likely. “One, the history between Hopkins and Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien from their time together in Houston I think would probably be a limiting factor on the ability to get this deal done.

“But then you look at Hopkins’s contract and how difficult it would be for the acquiring team, how difficult it would still be for the Cardinals once they move him,” Graziano added. “His contract is going to make it difficult to move him anyway.”

Hopkins played under O’Brien when the newly-installed New England coordinator was the head coach in Houston from 2014-2020. The relationship between the two reportedly fell apart, leading to Hopkins being sent to Arizona in a 2020 trade.

Without restructuring his current deal, Hopkins is set to make more than $19 million in salary alone in 2023, with a total salary cap hit clearing $30 million.

Trivia: DeAndre Hopkins finished with an astounding 82 catches for 1,405 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns during his final year in college. The player who finished second to him in receiving with Clemson that season also went on to become an NFL player. Can you name him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked fourth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Ullmark’s winning save: Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark made the final save in Sunday’s shootout to clinch Boston’s 60th win of the season.

A satisfying goal from a former Bruin: Milan Lucic helped the Flames get a 5-4 win over the Ducks on Sunday thanks partly to a perfectly placed goal.

On this day: In 1974, the Celtics defeated the Buffalo Braves 120-107 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. John Havlicek scored 43 points as Boston took a 2-1 series lead.

Daily highlight: Victor Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, followed his own shot with a put-back slam playing for Metropolitans 92 in France on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Sammy Watkins